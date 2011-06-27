  1. Home
Used 2018 smart fortwo Features & Specs

More about the 2018 fortwo
Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,290
Starting MSRP
$26,640
Starting MSRP
$28,100
Engine TypeElectricElectricElectric
Transmission1-speed direct drive1-speed direct drive1-speed direct drive
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Combined MPG108108102
Total Seating222
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission1-speed direct drive1-speed direct drive1-speed direct drive
Fuel & MPG
EPA City MPGe124 mi.124 mi.112 mi.
EPA Combined MPGe108 mi.108 mi.102 mi.
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)124/94 mpg124/94 mpg112/91 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.0/0 mi.0/0 mi.
EPA Time to charge battery (at 240V)3.0 hr.3.0 hr.3.0 hr.
EPA Highway MPGe94 mi.94 mi.91 mi.
Combined MPG108108102
EPA kWh/100 mi313133
Fuel typeElectric fuelElectric fuelElectric fuel
EPA Electricity Range58 mi.58 mi.57 mi.
Engine
Base engine typeElectricElectricElectric
Turning circle22.8 ft.22.8 ft.22.8 ft.
Safety
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
front head airbagsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Front disc / rear drum brakesyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
cornering lightsnoyesno
front fog/driving lightsnoyesno
dusk sensing headlampsnoyesno
Packages
Lighting Packageyesnoyes
Climate Packageyesyesyes
passion Packageyesnono
Sport Packageyesyesyes
10th Anniversary Editionyesyesno
prime Packagenoyesno
In-Car Entertainment
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
2 total speakersyesyesyes
USB connectionyesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyesyesyes
front cupholdersyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyesno
electric power steeringyesyesyes
rear view camerayesyesyes
front door pocketsyesyesyes
Climate controlyesyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
Power Feature
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Interior Options
JBL Sound Systemyesyesno
Ambient Lightingyesnoyes
smart Media-Systemyesyesyes
All-Weather Floor Traysyesyesyes
Heated Seatsyesnoyes
Smartphone Cradleyesyesyes
Center Armrestyesyesyes
smart Media-System w/JBL Sound Systemyesyesyes
Removable Wind Deflectornonoyes
Instrumentation
clockyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometernonoyes
Front Seats
Front head room39.7 in.39.7 in.39.8 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesyesyes
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
Front shoulder room48.0 in.48.0 in.no
Front leg room41.2 in.41.2 in.no
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyesno
fold flat passenger seatyesyesyes
Front hip room45.4 in.45.4 in.no
clothyesnoyes
heated passenger seatnoyesno
leathernoyesno
heated driver seatnoyesno
Exterior Options
Fog Lamps w/Cornering Functionyesnoyes
Tridion Safety Cell in Graphite Grey Matteyesyesyes
Tridion Safety Cell in Electric Greenyesyesyes
Tridion Safety Cell in Lava Orangeyesyesyes
Black-to-Yellow Metallic Grillyesyesyes
Tridion Safety Cell in Arctic Whiteyesyesyes
Rearview Camera/Park Assistyesyesyes
Tridion Safety Cell in Cool Silver Metallicyesyesyes
Sapphire Blue Metallic Grillyesyesno
Tridion Safety Cell in Deep Blackyesyesyes
Arctic White Grillyesyesyes
Panorama Sunroofyesnono
Tridion Safety Cell in Sapphire Blue Metallicyesyesno
Tridion Safety Cell in Jupiter Redyesyesyes
Black Grillyesyesyes
Cool Silver Metallic Grillyesyesyes
Rain and Light Sensoryesnoyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity7.8 cu.ft.7.8 cu.ft.no
Length106.1 in.106.1 in.106.1 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place7.8 cu.ft.7.8 cu.ft.no
Height60.7 in.60.7 in.61.1 in.
EPA interior volume53.2 cu.ft.53.2 cu.ft.no
Wheel base73.5 in.73.5 in.73.7 in.
Width61.4 in.61.4 in.65.5 in.
Ground clearancenono4.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Moon White Matte
  • Autumn Brown Metallic
  • Back-To-Yellow Metallic
  • Titania Grey Matte
  • Cool Silver Metallic
  • Lava Orange Metallic
  • White
  • Red
  • Cool Silver Metallic
  • Lava Orange Metallic
  • White
  • Red
  • Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Moon White Matte
  • Autumn Brown Metallic
  • Back-To-Yellow Metallic
  • Titania Grey Matte
  • Cool Silver Metallic
  • Lava Orange Metallic
  • White
  • Red
  • Black
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Moon White Matte
  • Autumn Brown Metallic
  • Back-To-Yellow Metallic
  • Titania Grey Matte
Interior Colors
  • Black/Orange Cloth, premium cloth
  • Black/Grey Cloth, premium cloth
  • Black/White Cloth, premium cloth
  • Black, leather
  • Black/Orange Cloth, premium cloth
  • Black/Grey Cloth, premium cloth
  • Black/White Cloth, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
All season tiresyesyesyes
185/60R15 tiresyesyesyes
15 x 5.5 in. wheelsyesyesyes
alloy wheelsyesyesyes
Suspension
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryesyesyes
front independent suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 62000 mi.8 yr./ 62000 mi.8 yr./ 62000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
