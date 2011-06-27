Used 2013 Scion xB Wagon Consumer Reviews

I LOVE my Scion xB acastillo1107 , 10/28/2013 25 of 25 people found this review helpful I purchased this car brand new from a reliable Toyota/Scion dealership. I have mine in Super White. I like the spacious interior. But there are a few things I wish were a bit different. The USB/AUX port inside the arm rest doesn't work because of the audio (touchscreen) isn't compatible with it. I wish that the splash guards for the bottom were standard. I shouldn't have to pay over $200 for them to install them. Ride is smooth, and performance wise, it's great. Gas milage could be better, but overall I love the car. The dashboard is placed in the center and took a bit to get used to. Pricing was okay. For all the things not included, I feel it could have been lower in price. Report Abuse

xB JC Gela , 08/22/2016 4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl 5M) 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This 2013 xB has not required any repairs. Just changed the oil/filter and rotated the tires. The OEM tires were crap, however, and now I'm on Snows; in the market for summer tires and maybe alloy wheels.... This has been a very "handy" vehicle. I'd be in the market for a new one with newer safety features - but Toyota has discontinued the Scion brand. I don't really want to move up to a RAV4 (hybrid) but maybe a PriusV if they still are making it next year. Traded in the xB for a PriusV 2017 (last year made) We traded the xB in October 2017 for a Prius V which cost 31K but has MORE cargo space and 50 percent more mpg! Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

2013 Scion xB B Diane Bounds , 01/01/2017 4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl 5M) 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I've only owned the car a month after driving my Toyota Corolla for 18 years, but so far it is great; very peppy. It is easier to get in and out of than the Toyota and I'm sitting taller so its easier to see around me. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

3 is better than 1 Bob , 07/24/2018 4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl 4A) 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I've been driving xB's for 6 years now. I'm currently on my 3rd one (bought it last year). There is zero major maintenance to do on these cars until they get to 100k miles. All you do is keep gas in it, change oil when needed, and drive it!! I've never had to change anything on either of my xB's so far. You're probably thinking...yeah you just keep getting a replacement. Well, why would I keep buying the SAME car as a replacement? Because they work!! Kept the 2008 until it had 72k miles on it. Kept the 2012 until it had 88k miles on it. Never replaced any parts on either of them. Gas, Tires, Air filter, and Oil and that's it. Drive it, drive it, drive it. This car has the best seating position for a large adult of any small wagon on the road. It has the cargo space to haul all kinds of stuff, lots more than a Soul or Cube. And talk about run...this car will run out from under you if you don't have the seat belt on tight!! Solid built car. No fuel filter to replace, no wheel bearings to repack, no transmission fluid to change until you get to 110k miles, no spark plugs to replace until you get to 100k miles. Need I say more?? Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse