Used 2005 Scion xB Wagon Consumer Reviews

Meets or exceeds all expectations rutabaga , 08/29/2013 22 of 22 people found this review helpful I wanted a commuter car and got the xB. It had 20k on it when I bought it. I've put 60k on it. Had a salvage title. It does everything I wanted it to and more. I'm not too diligent about maintenance but it's still rock-solid reliable. Spacious cabin room and very easy for the 3 kids to get in and out of. Not perfect, but just fine driving the occasional 200 mile trip to visit family. Consistently gets 30mpg *in town.* Here are some shortcomings to be aware of, although I don't hold them against the car AT ALL: weak on power; small cargo space in back; stock sound not very good; jeez, I really can't think of anything else. GREAT car. FYI, I'm 6'5", 210lbs and fit just fine in it. Report Abuse

Best value for the $ hands down! jonbreeze , 02/07/2014 15 of 15 people found this review helpful My scion was just totaled after 8 years of ownership. I loved it so much I felt I needed to review it for others to know. I bought it as a salvage in 06 with 16k miles on it and I put 170k miles on it. I did do some routine maintenance but it wasn't super consistent and definitely not on time. I never had a single mechanical problem with it other than replacing some simple belts once. After a few years of ownership I crashed it and had to replace my good, front fenders, front bumper, radiator, and some wiring and even after it ran flawlessly. Im a younger guy and drove it pretty hard and took it On long trips with lots of luggage and it performed great! Minor cosmetic flaws but great value!! Report Abuse

250,000 miles and still going. bigtbronco951 , 05/29/2012 23 of 25 people found this review helpful I bought my 05 xb used toward the end of 05 with 23,000 miles on it. Mine is the bright yellow release series. Since i`ve owned it i have driven the crap out of it! Taken it to Las Vegas countless number of times and on several oyher road trips since 05 and it has never let me down. Car averages around 31 mpg hwy so long as i put super in it. Have done a few aftermarket upgrades to it and by far the best one was the Magnaflow exhaust system.Woke the little box up like you would not beleive! As far as reliability...awesome! still on the original clutch. Change oil regularly. gonna try and see if it`ll go 500,000 with no major work. Report Abuse

cool car busdriver8 , 04/16/2012 14 of 15 people found this review helpful i purchased my 05 about a month ago. camaflage green cool color. i also own a civic hybrid but there was no trunk space for my wifes wheel chair so i went looking for a good used car for around $8000. there was the xB@ my local toyota. 37850 on the clock no dents dings just 1 small scratch. paid a little more but not only do i ave 36mpg plentu of room for the kids wheelchair but my leg and head room is superior. nice for a budget car. the only thing i miss is cruise control but hey cant have everything. and mommas happy with it. and if mommas happy we are all happy. Report Abuse