Used 2009 Scion tC Hatchback Consumer Reviews
Great Gas Mileage
I bought this 2009 TC in 2008, brand new, I have had my first set of break put on last year 2014, I'm on my second battery only, the first set of tires that came on it were awful, they didn't align the car right so I chewed up them in less than 30,000 miles, but bridgestone on lasted 60,000 miles plus, have my third set of tires on them they are continentals great tire, the only problem I have is in the last two years my engine light comes on and its because the gas gap is bad I have replaced it twice, for some reason it lets air in or something because I pulls a code from my mechanic easy fix, but annoying. Gets me about 33-34 mpg if I don't run it hard. Rattling starting. Very trusted car.
My first ever car purchase..& I would do it again!
I bought my 2009 Scion tC used in 2013 with about 60k miles on it. Since owning it and now at over 124k miles I have never had to put any money to it besides your typical maintenance; oil changes, wipers, new tires! It literally is like indestructible, it has never given me issues. Even in the snow, I live in northern New Jersey and with just my typical all weather tires, I can get through the snow pretty well with taking my time. This honestly is the best car a young person can buy, I certainly got my moneys worth from it. The only thing I can complain about is the acceleration. It has the sporty look to it but drives more like an economy car, so its a little deceiving. Gas mileage is pretty good. But all in all, a great overall vehicle, VERY RELIABLE! It will be a sad day when I have to let her go to get into something a little bigger, but until that day comes I enjoy having the pleasure to have an awesome car that will do me good in the meantime.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Would buy again, oh wait I did.
I've owned both a 2006 Scion tC 5-speed, and now currently a 2009 Scion tC 5-speed Release Series 5 TRD model. The 2009 is more refined than its 2006 predecessor. If your're looking for a well rounded, budget-friendly coupe, look no further. However, I can not say the same about the current 2nd generation tC--they are entirely different animals. Pros: - fun to drive - peppy/quick (not fast by any means) - respectable fuel economy (could be better) - relatively small - toyota reliability - aesthetically pleasing - fantastic crash safety rating Cons: - "Boy Racer" stigma. - Top 10 "most expensive to insure" - 160hp from 2.4L is lazy engineering. - Short final drive ratio (hurts mpg)
Should have bought a Civic
Cheaply put together car after of month of driving, things start to rattle. Very cheaply put together. The sound is awful you can't turn it up with out it crackling the speakers. After breaking the car, in it just feels so cheap. I want out of this thing and back into a Civic, worst mistake of my life is buying this car. I thought Toyota was quality.
Great car for the price
I used to valet so I've driven everything from a Honda Del Sol to a Maserati Quattroporte, and I tried to be as fair as possible when rating the Tc. Here are my pros and cons: I have already logged over 10k miles on my car without a single problem. The back moonroof shade will rattle if you drive on the hgwy w/ the windows down (to be expected) Scion cut costs on the frame, but if you can do that and still score 5 star safety ratings, who wouldn't? my tires' tread is already getting low. I'll be lucky if they last 10K more miles it's not very quick.. at least not with a manual. 1st is done early compared to other light-weight cars interior could use a quality boost
Sponsored cars related to the tC
Related Used 2009 Scion tC Hatchback info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner