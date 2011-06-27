Estimated values
2010 BMW 5 Series 535i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,643
|$8,522
|$9,745
|Clean
|$6,078
|$7,799
|$8,914
|Average
|$4,950
|$6,353
|$7,251
|Rough
|$3,821
|$4,907
|$5,589
Estimated values
2010 BMW 5 Series 528i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,729
|$7,380
|$8,453
|Clean
|$5,242
|$6,754
|$7,732
|Average
|$4,269
|$5,501
|$6,290
|Rough
|$3,295
|$4,249
|$4,848
Estimated values
2010 BMW 5 Series 535i xDrive 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,911
|$8,540
|$9,602
|Clean
|$6,324
|$7,816
|$8,783
|Average
|$5,150
|$6,367
|$7,145
|Rough
|$3,975
|$4,917
|$5,507
Estimated values
2010 BMW 5 Series 535i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,440
|$8,324
|$9,550
|Clean
|$5,892
|$7,618
|$8,735
|Average
|$4,798
|$6,205
|$7,106
|Rough
|$3,704
|$4,793
|$5,477
Estimated values
2010 BMW 5 Series 550i 4dr Sedan (4.8L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,905
|$9,032
|$10,415
|Clean
|$6,318
|$8,266
|$9,527
|Average
|$5,145
|$6,733
|$7,750
|Rough
|$3,971
|$5,201
|$5,973
Estimated values
2010 BMW 5 Series 528i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,599
|$7,242
|$8,311
|Clean
|$5,123
|$6,628
|$7,602
|Average
|$4,172
|$5,399
|$6,184
|Rough
|$3,220
|$4,170
|$4,766