Used 2014 Scion iQ Hatchback Consumer Reviews

More about the 2014 iQ
5.0
4 reviews
Scion IQ

toyota3000, 01/12/2014
Scion 10 Series 2dr Hatchback (1.3L 4cyl CVT)
Good little car, great mileage, Toyota reliability, easy to park.

The Scion IQ the best used car for the money

MrTom, 01/02/2018
2dr Hatchback (1.3L 4cyl CVT)
This is the best car for around town shopping. Great value and of course it's a Toyota product. At 40 mpg on a bad day and can be purchase with low miles for cheap this is the best used car buy around. I love mine and we drive it everywhere around the Dallas Fort Worth. I've had this car now for 2 years. Runs llike a Toyota , just change the oil and keep on driving. I'm thinking of adding a second one to the garage.

“Spot”

KG, 07/27/2018
2dr Hatchback (1.3L 4cyl CVT)
I love this little guy! I was on the fence for about a year before I bought a used one. I was not sure if the tiny car would be able to handle itself in Dallas where the big cars all go to live. This thing is zippy and extremely easy to park in the dwarf size parking spaces downtown. I am a tad hesitant to take it on the major freeways but have done it, just more of a side street gal! If you are wanting a cute little two seater with excellent visibility and easy maneuvering, you cant go wrong with the reliability of a scion. I did also consider the Smart cars but they get pretty bad reliability reviews.

I love my car!

Bridget, 04/01/2019
2dr Hatchback (1.3L 4cyl CVT)
I have people stop me all the time to ask about my car. They are very impressed & want to check one out until I tell them they aren’t sold in the USA any longer. I’ve driven my car from Washington state to Arizona several times. If this car was still sold here, I would buy another, and another... ive never had any problems with it. Even driving long distances on interstate freeways with big rigs, she just keeps going. And the gas mileage is amazing. Even loaded to the brim, i averaged 44 mpg from Washington to Phoenix! People may laugh at the size of my car, but I laugh right back as I pay 1/4 or less for a tank of gas than most trucks and SUV’s. If your over the whole big rig thing with the high pump prices, this is a great car.

