Used 2014 Scion iQ Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Scion IQ toyota3000 , 01/12/2014 Scion 10 Series 2dr Hatchback (1.3L 4cyl CVT) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful Good little car, great mileage, Toyota reliability, easy to park.

The Scion IQ the best used car for the money MrTom , 01/02/2018 2dr Hatchback (1.3L 4cyl CVT) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful This is the best car for around town shopping. Great value and of course it's a Toyota product. At 40 mpg on a bad day and can be purchase with low miles for cheap this is the best used car buy around. I love mine and we drive it everywhere around the Dallas Fort Worth. I've had this car now for 2 years. Runs llike a Toyota , just change the oil and keep on driving. I'm thinking of adding a second one to the garage.

"Spot" KG , 07/27/2018 2dr Hatchback (1.3L 4cyl CVT) 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I love this little guy! I was on the fence for about a year before I bought a used one. I was not sure if the tiny car would be able to handle itself in Dallas where the big cars all go to live. This thing is zippy and extremely easy to park in the dwarf size parking spaces downtown. I am a tad hesitant to take it on the major freeways but have done it, just more of a side street gal! If you are wanting a cute little two seater with excellent visibility and easy maneuvering, you cant go wrong with the reliability of a scion. I did also consider the Smart cars but they get pretty bad reliability reviews.