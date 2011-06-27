  1. Home
  2. Scion
  3. Scion iQ
  4. Used 2014 Scion iQ
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(4)
Appraise this car

2014 Scion iQ Review

Pros & Cons

  • Compact agility
  • great fuel economy
  • supremely easy to park
  • lots of style inside and out
  • clever interior packaging.
  • Still comfortable only for two
  • sluggish performance
  • similarly priced rivals are larger and feel less vulnerable.
Other years
2015
2014
2013
2012
Scion iQ for Sale
2015
2014
2013
2012
List Price Estimate
$7,000 - $9,617
Used iQ for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2014 Scion iQ is a minimalist metropolitan runabout that gets great fuel economy and can be parked practically anywhere. There are larger, more practical cars that cost about the same, though.

Vehicle overview

Imagine you're going to a show late on a Saturday night, somewhere downtown. You've circled the block a dozen times looking for a suitable parking spot. There are a few places, but, after closer investigation, you find that they're just too small. Maybe if your SUV wasn't so big you'd be walking up to the box office by now.

For times such as this, cars like the 2014 Scion iQ are priceless.

Of all the cars on American roads, only the Smart Fortwo has a smaller footprint than the 2014 Scion iQ. But the iQ is a better car in almost every other measurable way. The Scion iQ has more interior space than the Fortwo, plus it has a rear seat. As such, it's possible to get four adults (hence the "3+1" passenger designation) inside the Scion. Two full-size adults can sit one behind the other on the passenger side, and you can still fit someone of meager proportions behind the driver. Of course, we're talking about short jaunts through the city, as the iQ really isn't intended for long-distance travel.

The more conventional powertrain on the iQ sets it apart from its rival as well. It's absolutely not fast, but it's significantly quicker than the Smart, and its larger four-cylinder engine and continuously variable transmission (CVT) are better suited for accelerating in urban traffic than the Fortwo's tiny three-cylinder engine and automated manual gearbox. More important, when you're in the iQ, you feel as if you're driving a real car. Once you exit the city however, wind gusts will toss you around on the highway, making the iQ feel more vulnerable than larger subcompacts like the Chevy Sonic, Fiat 500 and Kia Rio.

It's worthwhile to note, too, that the 2014 Scion iQ is low on cargo space. Most larger subcompacts will carry more things, so it's a matter of assessing your priorities: Do you need to pack a lot of gear into your hatchback, or are you willing to give up some utility to increase your chances of finding parking in the city? If parking is your No. 1 worry, the iQ is one of your best options for 2014.

2014 Scion iQ models

The 2014 Scion iQ is a two-door, four-passenger subcompact available in base and limited-edition Scion 10 Series trim levels. Standard features include 16-inch steel wheels; a choice of two different plastic wheel covers; full power accessories; keyless entry; air-conditioning; a leather-wrapped tilt steering wheel; Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity; and a six-speaker Pioneer sound system with a 6-inch touchscreen display, HD radio, an auxiliary audio jack and an iPod/USB audio interface.

The Scion 10 Series is a limited-edition production run celebrating Scion's 10th anniversary. The iQ 10 Series comes with 16-inch alloy wheels, illuminated panels on the center console, illuminated badges, a solar-powered illuminated shift knob and floor mats.

The factory options end there, but a number of dealer-installed items are available. Besides such typical add-ons as a rear spoiler and various cargo-area items, dealers can install alloy wheels, foglamps, interior ambient lighting, satellite radio and an upgraded BeSpoke audio interface system with navigation and smartphone app integration.

2014 Highlights

The 2014 Scion iQ gets a new audio display and the limited-edition Scion 10 Series trim level.

Performance & mpg

The front-wheel-drive 2014 Scion iQ comes with a 1.3-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 94 horsepower and 89 pound-feet of torque. A CVT is standard.

In Edmunds testing, the iQ accelerated from zero to 60 in 11.6 seconds, which is a second slower than the average subcompact car with an automatic transmission. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 37 mpg combined (36 mpg city/37 mpg highway). While the highway number isn't the flashy 40 mpg you'll see from some larger vehicles, the combined number is excellent.

Safety

The 2014 Scion iQ comes standard with stability and traction control, antilock brakes (front disc and rear drums), front side airbags, front side curtain airbags, front knee airbags and three more airbags not commonly found in other cars -- front seat-cushion airbags and a rear window airbag that deploys around the rear-seat headrests.

In Edmunds brake testing, the iQ stopped from 60 mph in 131 feet, which is about 10 feet longer than average for a subcompact car.

In government crash testing, the iQ received four out of five stars for overall crash protection, with four stars for frontal-impact protection and three stars for side-impact protection. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety crash testing, the iQ earned a top score of "Good" for its performance in frontal-offset and roof-strength tests.

Driving

The 2014 Scion iQ is small, but driving one doesn't give you the impression that corners were cut to make it. Utility was the main focus of the iQ, and city driving allows for quite a bit of that. Its quick steering and short wheelbase make impulsive U-turns easy, and diving into tiny parking spots is effortless.

Less impressive are the iQ's straight-line abilities. On the upside, the car fulfills its main mission of getting you around the city, as its four-cylinder engine provides sufficient power to motivate this small, lightweight car. However, the CVT can get annoying at times: Its responses are often sluggish in low-speed traffic. Flooring the gas pedal wakes it up enough to allow you to merge onto the freeway with relative ease, but then you have to listen to the tedious drone from the hard-working engine. If you're using the Scion for short city trips, you probably won't be bothered much, but long-distance commuters should look elsewhere.

Fuel economy is quite good, of course, and the iQ has a decent ride quality on the highway despite its small size. Crosswinds affect it, though, and you feel a little more vulnerable in the iQ than you would in larger subcompact cars such as the Chevy Sonic or Fiat 500.

Interior

As you would expect, the Scion iQ is at its best with just two occupants. Nevertheless, the car has been engineered to maximize interior space. Clever packaging under the hood allowed Scion's engineers to move the passenger side of the dash farther forward. This, in turn, allows the front passenger seat to be placed sufficiently forward to fit a full-size passenger in the rear seat behind. Meanwhile, the remainder of the rear seat behind the driver can accommodate a child if need be. Either rear seat is best used only in a pinch, but having them certainly is better than nothing.

If you're interested in hauling stuff instead of people, the 50/50-split rear seat folds flat to enlarge the cargo area from a meager 3.5 cubic feet to 16.7 cubic feet. Other interior storage includes space for four 25-ounce containers in the doors, plus two rear cupholders and one in the center console. There is no glovebox, however.

Like all Scions, the iQ benefits from a quality Pioneer audio system with a clever interface and abundant media connections. The optional BeSpoke is also pretty cool given how much added functionality it has with app integration such as Pandora and social media. In contrast, the rest of the cabin features simple, low-tech controls such as the three-knob climate system. Overall materials quality is of the rock-hard plastic variety, which isn't entirely surprising at this price point.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 Scion iQ.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
4 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 4 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Scion IQ
toyota3000,01/12/2014
Scion 10 Series 2dr Hatchback (1.3L 4cyl CVT)
Good little car, great mileage, Toyota reliability, easy to park.
The Scion IQ the best used car for the money
MrTom,01/02/2018
2dr Hatchback (1.3L 4cyl CVT)
This is the best car for around town shopping. Great value and of course it's a Toyota product. At 40 mpg on a bad day and can be purchase with low miles for cheap this is the best used car buy around. I love mine and we drive it everywhere around the Dallas Fort Worth. I've had this car now for 2 years. Runs llike a Toyota , just change the oil and keep on driving. I'm thinking of adding a second one to the garage.
“Spot”
KG,07/27/2018
2dr Hatchback (1.3L 4cyl CVT)
I love this little guy! I was on the fence for about a year before I bought a used one. I was not sure if the tiny car would be able to handle itself in Dallas where the big cars all go to live. This thing is zippy and extremely easy to park in the dwarf size parking spaces downtown. I am a tad hesitant to take it on the major freeways but have done it, just more of a side street gal! If you are wanting a cute little two seater with excellent visibility and easy maneuvering, you cant go wrong with the reliability of a scion. I did also consider the Smart cars but they get pretty bad reliability reviews.
I love my car!
Bridget,04/01/2019
2dr Hatchback (1.3L 4cyl CVT)
I have people stop me all the time to ask about my car. They are very impressed & want to check one out until I tell them they aren’t sold in the USA any longer. I’ve driven my car from Washington state to Arizona several times. If this car was still sold here, I would buy another, and another... ive never had any problems with it. Even driving long distances on interstate freeways with big rigs, she just keeps going. And the gas mileage is amazing. Even loaded to the brim, i averaged 44 mpg from Washington to Phoenix! People may laugh at the size of my car, but I laugh right back as I pay 1/4 or less for a tank of gas than most trucks and SUV’s. If your over the whole big rig thing with the high pump prices, this is a great car.
See all 4 reviews of the 2014 Scion iQ
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
36 city / 37 hwy
Seats 4
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
94 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
36 city / 37 hwy
Seats 4
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
94 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2014 Scion iQ features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall3 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall3 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat4 / 5
    Back Seat3 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover14.7%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Acceptable
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2014 Scion iQ

Used 2014 Scion iQ Overview

The Used 2014 Scion iQ is offered in the following submodels: iQ Hatchback. Available styles include 2dr Hatchback (1.3L 4cyl CVT), and Scion 10 Series 2dr Hatchback (1.3L 4cyl CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2014 Scion iQ?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2014 Scion iQS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2014 Scion iQ for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2014 Scion iQ.

Can't find a used 2014 Scion iQs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Scion iQ for sale - 3 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $22,724.

Find a used Scion for sale - 1 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $18,324.

Find a used certified pre-owned Scion iQ for sale - 8 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $14,909.

Find a used certified pre-owned Scion for sale - 1 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $19,246.

Should I lease or buy a 2014 Scion iQ?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Scion lease specials
Check out Scion iQ lease specials

Related Used 2014 Scion iQ info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles