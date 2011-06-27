Used 2016 Scion iM Consumer Reviews

Ignore the "pro" reviews Mark , 01/27/2016 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl CVT) 57 of 58 people found this review helpful Most of the pro reviews dis the iM for various reasons but I've found it to be a great little car. Chances are you're not going to drive your car at the track or through a slalom so why be so concerned with the acceleration and cornering? Acceleration is good from the 1.8L - if you want a car that jerks your head back off the line this isn't it (go buy a mustang or camaro). Handling and cornering are good and road feel is great. The car feels solid and responds accordingly. The interior looks pretty good considering it's cloth and soft-touch plastic. All controls are reasonably located and easy to use. A tall person (over 6 foot) will not like the rear seat as the aerodynamics of the roof takes its toll on rear seat headroom. A drop-down console in the middle of the rear seat is great for passengers. Bluetooth connection to my phone is flawless. I'm seeing 41 mpg on flat highway and averaging 35 mpg around town (mix of city and hilly suburban driving). Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

I love this car, Gary L Shook , 08/12/2016 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl CVT) 32 of 33 people found this review helpful I'm a 56 year old man, not the youngster they supposedly market this vehicle to. I've owned my Barcelona Red IM for one week now. I love it, pure and simple. It rides as quiet inside as a 2015 Camry SE, handles better, with better gas mileage (so far, around 31mph for the first 200 miles in mixed driving). It also looks fantastic, and the hatchback means the space in the back won't go to waste. Don't listen to the negative reviews about power, this car has plenty of get up and go, particularly with the sport button engaged. Now is a great time to purchase, as they're blowing them out, I got mine a full 2 grand under sticker. Plus, the added bonus of Toyota reliability. It says something about this soon to be defunct Scion that Toyota is continuing the model in 2017 as the Toyota Corolla IM. The only negative I have is the lack of a CD player, but I'm adjusting to that, using Flash drives. The stereo sounds fantastic. I HIGHLY RECOMMEND THIS CAR. UPDATE TO PREVIOUS REVIEW - Now getting 33 mpg in mixed driving. Love this car. UPDATE TO PREVIOUS REVIEW - 6 MONTHS IN, AND I'M STILL LOVING IT. ** ONE YEAR ANNIVERSARY UPDATE: I've owned about 20 new cars in my life, this one is by far my fave. Still averaging 33 mpg. In June I took a 400 mile round trip road trip to Tennessee, averaged 36.5 mpg while averaging around 75 mph. Performance Interior Comfort Report Abuse

iM a fan Austin , 07/07/2016 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl CVT) 15 of 15 people found this review helpful This was my first new car purchase and don't regret choosing the scion iM. I'm averaging 34 miles with combined driving, I love the interior and exterior of the car. I travel a lot, most of my trips are about seven hours long and I haven't experienced any discomforts other than a gas pedal that feels a little small to my foot but I've already gotten adjusted to it. Blue tooth works great and the speakers are amazing! I also found driving this car to be quite fun, it's fast enough for me (that's not saying much since I'm a slow driver) and the turning is very good (and that's saying something with me). I've had this car for about four months and I already have over 7,000 miles on the odometer with no issues whatsoever. I'm updating my review. I was just in an accident where a Toyota Tundra rear ended me. My scion i'M didn't even have a scratch while the truck that hit me did damage his vehicle. Im still loving my scion and feel much safer about driving my car after this. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

I drove the Eurospec Auris and loved it! Miguelito Loveless , 10/14/2015 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 6M) 21 of 22 people found this review helpful Based on renting vehicles while in England. This is really a very competent vehicle. Roomy and comfortable, the side windows and rear do not slope down as they do in the Ford Focus/Volvo S40. So visibility is excellent and it can store much more luggage than Edmund's gives credit. I packed a roll-around luggage piece the size of a golf bag with no problem positioned sideways across the rear compartment (could easily take 2 golf bags). Had to fold seats down in the Volvo. The manual shifter is spring-loaded and took awhile to get used to, but got the hang of it quickly (right-hand drive no less). Performance with a 6-speed and the smaller engine was adequate. Gas mileage was quite good (over 35 mpg). Seating is comfortable and passengers noted the roominess for a smaller vehicle. The driver's seat has height adjustment, and although the front window does slope steeply, there was plenty of headroom. I did not have the rear visibility problems Edmunds mentions in their review. We are looking to acquire a US spec version in the next year since we liked the rental so much. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse