Used 2014 Scion FR-S Coupe Consumer Reviews

This is my daily driver and this puts a smile on my face every day (even after a year of ownership). Handling is amazing! It is definitely quick, yes straight line performance numbers doesnt do this car justice. It is fast through the corners and if you manage the RPMS to stay in the power band it will not disappoint. Some negatives: passengers riding on the highway have complained about a rougher ride (think sports suspension) and there is wind and road noise (I still have crappy stock tires on it, which adds to it). Get behind the wheel and you will never be bothered by any of this. This car is more than numbers, it has that enjoyment factor that cant be measured.

Tudor Lupan , 10/02/2015 Monogram Series 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6A)

2 of 10 people found this review helpful

I've had nothing but problems with this car. While idling, the car emits a high pitched chirping noise which is annoying and embarrassing coming out of a "sports" car. There are many complaints online about this; over 85% of owners say that have this problem. The driver side window squeaks when sliding up. The leather is cheap and gets destroyed when rubbed while trying to enter the car. In regards to performance, I knew the car had 200 hp before I purchased it but, wow, it is freaking slow! Yes the handling is amazing but the cheap stock tires will slide the car everywhere. And don't even think about racing the car next to you on the green light; a standard sedan is faster than this car. I complained to the dealership and to Toyota Motor Sales about the chirping noise. They have a technical service bulletin that states this noise is an ABNORMAL noise yet they will tell you to your face that it's a normal characteristic of the car. If you go to a dealership with interest in the FRS, they will not tell you about the chirping noise. They are deceptive but hey, it's a dealership right?