Estimated values
2014 Mitsubishi Mirage DE 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,519
|$4,709
|$5,852
|Clean
|$3,336
|$4,469
|$5,533
|Average
|$2,971
|$3,991
|$4,896
|Rough
|$2,606
|$3,513
|$4,259
Estimated values
2014 Mitsubishi Mirage ES 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,754
|$4,989
|$6,179
|Clean
|$3,559
|$4,736
|$5,843
|Average
|$3,170
|$4,229
|$5,171
|Rough
|$2,781
|$3,723
|$4,498
Estimated values
2014 Mitsubishi Mirage ES 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,014
|$5,326
|$6,590
|Clean
|$3,805
|$5,055
|$6,231
|Average
|$3,389
|$4,514
|$5,514
|Rough
|$2,973
|$3,974
|$4,797
Estimated values
2014 Mitsubishi Mirage DE 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,439
|$4,585
|$5,687
|Clean
|$3,261
|$4,352
|$5,378
|Average
|$2,904
|$3,887
|$4,759
|Rough
|$2,547
|$3,421
|$4,140