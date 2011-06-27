Estimated values
1997 Mitsubishi Montero SR 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$863
|$1,344
|$1,583
|Clean
|$773
|$1,204
|$1,423
|Average
|$594
|$926
|$1,104
|Rough
|$414
|$647
|$785
Estimated values
1997 Mitsubishi Montero LS 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$690
|$1,211
|$1,475
|Clean
|$618
|$1,086
|$1,326
|Average
|$475
|$835
|$1,029
|Rough
|$332
|$583
|$732