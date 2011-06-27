Used 2008 Saturn VUE Consumer Reviews

First car Rikki , 03/24/2016 XE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) 63 of 64 people found this review helpful I got this car in 2013 as a surprise since I was going to college the next year. I was extremely excited and absolutely loved it. It's been reliable and has never failed me 3 years later. I don't think I could trade this car because it has been good to me. My family loves it and my grandfather that owns many muscle cars and worked at a car dealership said it's a nice little vehicle. I live in Indiana so we get a lot of snow and this little car only being front wheel drive had done great, haven't gotten it stuck once. We drove through a foot of snow in it and it did very well, obviously you have to be cautious and make good choices with driving a two wheel drive in the snow but we did it. The car has great speakers, but I ended up getting a touch screen installed because I wanted to use the Bluetooth and not have to pay I star to talk through the car when I got a call. I do recommend getting a new radio installed because it looks great but the factory radio works very well also. Over all this car is everything I could've asked for especially being a college student. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Most Reliable SUV I've Owned! rdsteve23 , 05/24/2015 XE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) 45 of 46 people found this review helpful I bought this SUV for my family vehicle for my wife to drive with our 2 kids. We take it on trips out of town, and she drives it around town. We both love it. We bought it brand new almost 7 years ago, and have had no problems. It gets decent gas milage while also giving ample power, especially for a 4 cylinder. It drives smooth and has plenty of room for our family of 4, plus sometimes we throw our big german shepherd in the back too. The exterior looks great and has held up well, as well as the interior (looks very upscale). It is very comfortable to drive, handles very well, and doesn't have a lot of road noise either. I am very impressed with Saturn, it's just too bad they went under...

Come Back Saturn! Cait , 08/26/2016 XE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 38 of 39 people found this review helpful I LOVE this car. It's the second one I bought. After finding out Saturn was no longer making vehicles, I searched for the lowest mileage Vue I could, and swapped out my higher mileage one for it. I wish I were able to do that again. So reliable, inexpensive but stylish enough, and super functional.

Great mid-sized SUV Sophia , 10/26/2015 XE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) 19 of 19 people found this review helpful Fun to drive handles the hills and curvy roads in our town like a champ! The Storage is awesome and the fir is open and roomy. Great style and looks!