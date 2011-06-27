Used 2008 Saturn VUE Consumer Reviews
First car
I got this car in 2013 as a surprise since I was going to college the next year. I was extremely excited and absolutely loved it. It's been reliable and has never failed me 3 years later. I don't think I could trade this car because it has been good to me. My family loves it and my grandfather that owns many muscle cars and worked at a car dealership said it's a nice little vehicle. I live in Indiana so we get a lot of snow and this little car only being front wheel drive had done great, haven't gotten it stuck once. We drove through a foot of snow in it and it did very well, obviously you have to be cautious and make good choices with driving a two wheel drive in the snow but we did it. The car has great speakers, but I ended up getting a touch screen installed because I wanted to use the Bluetooth and not have to pay I star to talk through the car when I got a call. I do recommend getting a new radio installed because it looks great but the factory radio works very well also. Over all this car is everything I could've asked for especially being a college student.
Most Reliable SUV I've Owned!
I bought this SUV for my family vehicle for my wife to drive with our 2 kids. We take it on trips out of town, and she drives it around town. We both love it. We bought it brand new almost 7 years ago, and have had no problems. It gets decent gas milage while also giving ample power, especially for a 4 cylinder. It drives smooth and has plenty of room for our family of 4, plus sometimes we throw our big german shepherd in the back too. The exterior looks great and has held up well, as well as the interior (looks very upscale). It is very comfortable to drive, handles very well, and doesn't have a lot of road noise either. I am very impressed with Saturn, it's just too bad they went under...
Come Back Saturn!
I LOVE this car. It's the second one I bought. After finding out Saturn was no longer making vehicles, I searched for the lowest mileage Vue I could, and swapped out my higher mileage one for it. I wish I were able to do that again. So reliable, inexpensive but stylish enough, and super functional.
Great mid-sized SUV
Fun to drive handles the hills and curvy roads in our town like a champ! The Storage is awesome and the fir is open and roomy. Great style and looks!
Had it 1 day...feel like we struck gold (so far)
I test drove a lot of cars, over about a one year period. I took them on freeways, up hills, even off-roading in one instance. This car was the winner. We bought an XE with 62k miles on it, that's got all the options of an XR with the smaller 2.4 motor. My sports car freak husband, who is 6'7" tall, loves it. We are not small people but this car fits our frames fine. Our needs for a good value combined with a solid feel were met, we hope, in the VE. The mileage estimates are 25/30. On the freeway, it does 85 without hesitation. No vibration, no lag in shifting. The engine is quiet, but not just because it's small. It's just a quiet vehicle, even the air system is quiet when blowing.
