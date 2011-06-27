Used 2009 Saturn Sky Red Line Hydro Blue Limited Edition Consumer Reviews

kathnrich , 06/26/2014

11 of 13 people found this review helpful

We drove this vehicle home from a 200 mile trip. It is entirely delightful! Plenty of punch with the turbo. No issue at all with the top!, none.,1,2,3. Reviews on the top, putting it up or down are stupid. It's a sports car, it's small. Trunk space is another very stupid comment, It's a sports car, it's small!! Buy a [non-permissible content removed] full size car if you want trunk space and want to take the beach chairs, large bags on vacation. That's why I have a Suburban!!Very fun car to drive and look at. My ONLY complaint is the window controls and where they are located. We have the automatic and love it.