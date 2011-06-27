Used 2009 Saturn Sky Red Line Hydro Blue Limited Edition Consumer Reviews
My Sky 2009
kathnrich, 06/26/2014
11 of 13 people found this review helpful
We drove this vehicle home from a 200 mile trip. It is entirely delightful! Plenty of punch with the turbo. No issue at all with the top!, none.,1,2,3. Reviews on the top, putting it up or down are stupid. It's a sports car, it's small. Trunk space is another very stupid comment, It's a sports car, it's small!! Buy a [non-permissible content removed] full size car if you want trunk space and want to take the beach chairs, large bags on vacation. That's why I have a Suburban!!Very fun car to drive and look at. My ONLY complaint is the window controls and where they are located. We have the automatic and love it.
Report Abuse
Sponsored cars related to the Sky
Related Used 2009 Saturn Sky Red Line Hydro Blue Limited Edition info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner