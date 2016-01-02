Used 2009 Saturn Sky for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Chevrolet West Amarillo - Amarillo / Texas

Transmission; 5-Speed Automatic Premium Trim Package Wheels; 18" (45.7 Cm) Chrome Alloy Weekend Getaway Package Leather Seats Spoiler; Rear Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Chrome Wheels Convertible Soft Top Audio System; AM/FM Stereo With CD Player Black (Top) Black; Leather Seat Inserts Bluetooth For Phone Engine; Ecotec 2.4L Variable Valve Timing Dohc 4-Cylinder; Aluminum Evening Blue Pedal Covers; Stainless Steel Seats; Front Bucket; Reclining Sill Plates; Metallic-Finish Steering Wheel Controls; Mounted Audio Controls This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Chevrolet Cadillac is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2009 Saturn Sky only has 68,799mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! This Saturn includes: ENGINE, ECOTEC 2.4L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER, ALUMINUM4 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel TRANSMISSION, 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC5-Speed A/T A/T *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.*This 2009 Saturn Sky comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. Every day feels like Saturday when you're driving a well-maintained, plush convertible like this one.The Sky is well maintained and has just 68,799mi. This low amount of miles makes this vehicle incomparable to the competition.More information about the 2009 Saturn Sky:Saturn's Sky offers bold styling that GM hopes can lure buyers away from the popular Mazda Miata and Honda S2000. The Red Line offers as much horsepower as any other 2-seat convertible under $35,000, and produces enough punch to run with many roadsters that cost $10,000 more.Interesting features of this model are powerful engine option, extensive standard equipment, crisp handling, and Stunning Corvette-inspired styling All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2009 Saturn Sky with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs .

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G8MN35B19Y101622

Stock: 9Y101622

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-27-2020