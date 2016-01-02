Used 2009 Saturn Sky for Sale Near Me

31 listings
  • 2009 Saturn Sky Red Line in Silver
    used

    2009 Saturn Sky Red Line

    142,125 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,795

    Details
  • 2009 Saturn Sky in Dark Blue
    used

    2009 Saturn Sky

    50,552 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $17,900

    Details
  • 2009 Saturn Sky in Dark Blue
    used

    2009 Saturn Sky

    68,799 miles

    $8,995

    Details
  • 2009 Saturn Sky in White
    used

    2009 Saturn Sky

    113,269 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,941

    Details
  • 2008 Saturn Sky Red Line in Yellow
    used

    2008 Saturn Sky Red Line

    41,802 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $15,495

    $1,225 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Saturn Sky Red Line in Dark Green
    used

    2008 Saturn Sky Red Line

    22,106 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $19,900

    Details
  • 2008 Saturn Sky Red Line in Black
    used

    2008 Saturn Sky Red Line

    23,510 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $18,777

    Details
  • 2008 Saturn Sky in Silver
    used

    2008 Saturn Sky

    85,252 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,977

    Details
  • 2008 Saturn Sky Carbon Flash SE in Black
    used

    2008 Saturn Sky Carbon Flash SE

    87,220 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,600

    Details
  • 2008 Saturn Sky
    used

    2008 Saturn Sky

    41,234 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,999

    Details
  • 2008 Saturn Sky Red Line in Silver
    used

    2008 Saturn Sky Red Line

    37,106 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $17,500

    Details
  • 2008 Saturn Sky in Dark Blue
    used

    2008 Saturn Sky

    81,672 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $9,000

    Details
  • 2008 Saturn Sky Red Line in Silver
    used

    2008 Saturn Sky Red Line

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2008 Saturn Sky
    used

    2008 Saturn Sky

    128,946 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2008 Saturn Sky
    used

    2008 Saturn Sky

    94,190 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,000

    Details
  • 2007 Saturn Sky in Dark Blue
    used

    2007 Saturn Sky

    78,514 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $5,995

    $3,405 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Saturn Sky in Light Blue
    used

    2007 Saturn Sky

    135,073 miles
    No accidents, 7 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $7,260

    $1,013 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Saturn Sky Red Line in Dark Blue
    used

    2007 Saturn Sky Red Line

    29,779 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,999

    Details

Love this car!
RedSky,02/01/2016
2dr Convertible (2.4L 4cyl 5M)
I bought my 2009 Sky Redline new. There was one recall on the ignition switch. I have only had one problem in 6 years and it was a $10 fuse that the dealer replaced at no charge. I highly recommend the turbo as it is well worth the additional cost. You cannot take this car anywhere without people asking about it.
