Used 2009 Saturn Sky for Sale Near Me
- 142,125 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,795
Prestige Toyota of Ramsey - Ramsey / New Jersey
EPA 28 MPG Hwy/19 MPG City! Leather, ENGINE, TURBOCHARGED AND INTERCOOLED ECOTEC 2.0L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER, ALUMINUM WITH DIRECT INJECTION, TRANSMISSION, AISIN 5-SPEED MANUAL CLOSE-RATIO WITH SELF-ADJUSTING CLUTCH. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Satellite Radio, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels. Saturn Red Line with SILVER PEARL exterior and BLACK interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 260 HP at 5300 RPM*. OPTION PACKAGES: WHEELS, 18" (45.7 CM) CHROME ALLOY, BLACK, LEATHER SEAT INSERTS, AUDIO SYSTEM FEATURE, MONSOON PREMIUM AMPLIFIED 7-SPEAKER SYSTEM with 2 - 6" door speakers, 2 - 1" A-pillar tweeters, 2 - 3.5" rear speakers and 1 subwoofer, SPOILER, REAR, AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO WITH 6-DISC IN-DASH CD CHANGER and MP3 playback, seek-and-scan, digital clock, auto-tone control, Radio Data System (RDS), speed-compensated volume, TheftLock and auxiliary input jack for iPod/MP3 player, TRANSMISSION, AISIN 5-SPEED MANUAL CLOSE-RATIO WITH SELF-ADJUSTING CLUTCH, ENGINE, TURBOCHARGED AND INTERCOOLED ECOTEC 2.0L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER, ALUMINUM WITH DIRECT INJECTION (260 hp [193.8 kW] @ 5300, 260 lb-ft of torque [351 N-m] @ 2500-5200 rpm). MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Stability Control. VEHICLE REVIEWS: From Edmunds.com: Sharp styling, relatively low pricing, spacious cockpit, comfortable highway ride. 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 4 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. Price(s) include(s) all costs to be paid by a consumer, except for licensing costs, registration fees, and taxes. Dealer doc fee of $699.00 not included in price.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Saturn Sky Red Line with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G8MG35X69Y100763
Stock: T20766P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 50,552 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$17,900
GR Auto Gallery of Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids / Michigan
GR Auto Gallery is pleased to offer this 2009 Saturn Sky for your consideration. This peppy American roadster is powered by a 2.4L VVT I4 engine that is paired with the optional automatic transmission. Even though the Sky doesn’t produce tons of power, its lightweight characteristics make for a zippy ride that is firmly planted through corners. Saturn gave the Sky Bilstein monotube shocks, 4-wheel disc brakes, a limited-slip differential, and 18-inch aluminum wheels. Externally this Sky wears the beautiful color of Evening Blue which is paired with a black convertible soft top. The 18-inch wheels make for an aggressive stance with the angular body lines and rear spoiler. The black interior remains in good condition and is packed full of creature comforts. Some highlights include air conditioning, 6-disc CD changer, the optional audio system with Monsoon speakers, power locks and windows, adjustable leather-wrapped steering wheel, and cruise control. Saturn was in desperate need of a shot in the arm for their car lineup to excite the brand and their clientele. Developed in conjunction with Pontiac as they rolled out this sexy two-door platform that was quick, good looking and fairly inexpensive. Please call or email with any questions or for additional information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Saturn Sky with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G8MN35B19Y101975
Stock: B3284 G
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 68,799 miles
$8,995
AutoNation Chevrolet West Amarillo - Amarillo / Texas
Transmission; 5-Speed Automatic Premium Trim Package Wheels; 18" (45.7 Cm) Chrome Alloy Weekend Getaway Package Leather Seats Spoiler; Rear Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Chrome Wheels Convertible Soft Top Audio System; AM/FM Stereo With CD Player Black (Top) Black; Leather Seat Inserts Bluetooth For Phone Engine; Ecotec 2.4L Variable Valve Timing Dohc 4-Cylinder; Aluminum Evening Blue Pedal Covers; Stainless Steel Seats; Front Bucket; Reclining Sill Plates; Metallic-Finish Steering Wheel Controls; Mounted Audio Controls This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Chevrolet Cadillac is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2009 Saturn Sky only has 68,799mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! This Saturn includes: ENGINE, ECOTEC 2.4L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER, ALUMINUM4 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel TRANSMISSION, 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC5-Speed A/T A/T *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.*This 2009 Saturn Sky comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. Every day feels like Saturday when you're driving a well-maintained, plush convertible like this one.The Sky is well maintained and has just 68,799mi. This low amount of miles makes this vehicle incomparable to the competition.More information about the 2009 Saturn Sky:Saturn's Sky offers bold styling that GM hopes can lure buyers away from the popular Mazda Miata and Honda S2000. The Red Line offers as much horsepower as any other 2-seat convertible under $35,000, and produces enough punch to run with many roadsters that cost $10,000 more.Interesting features of this model are powerful engine option, extensive standard equipment, crisp handling, and Stunning Corvette-inspired styling All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Saturn Sky with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G8MN35B19Y101622
Stock: 9Y101622
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 113,269 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,941
Auto Mart - Las Vegas / Nevada
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Saturn Sky with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G8MN35B09Y104379
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 41,802 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$15,495$1,225 Below Market
Seaview Buick GMC - Lynnwood / Washington
LOOK!! Super rare Saturn Sky Redline- automatic, power options, leather, chrome wheels, rack package, and more! Only 41k miles and clean history report- just serviced and now priced low for a quick sale! 425-742-1920 for more info
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Saturn Sky Red Line with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G8MF35X58Y112517
Stock: 401P20
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 22,106 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$19,900
GR Auto Gallery of Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids / Michigan
GR Auto Gallery is pleased to offer this 2008 Saturn Sky Redline for your consideration. The Redline was a special feature package that was available to the Sky that featured a 2.0L straight-4 engine that produced a proper 260 horsepower. This example sends all of that power to the rear wheels through an automatic transmission. This beautiful example of the Sky comes in a Forest Green with very minimal blemishes and a Tan convertible top that is near perfect. Some of the extras that are included on this car are the optional rear spoiler, and 18'' chrome-plated aluminum wheels. To help take any corners this has hydraulic rack & pinion steering, 4-wheel independent SLA performance-tuned suspension, with Bilstein monotube shocks, and StabiliTrak-stability control with a competitive mode to get everything you can out of this car. The interior is a beautiful Tan and black optional leather bucket seats and chrome accents. The interior comes with the standard power locks, mirrors, and windows, air conditioning, and driver information center with a turbo boost gauge. The Saturn Sky is a roadster that was produced by Saturn and was initially released in the first quarter of 2006 as a 2007 model. It uses the Kappa automobile platform shared with the Pontiac Solstice and Opel GT. The Sky concept was shown at the 2005 North American International Auto Show, with the production version following at the 2006 show. It was built at GM's Wilmington, Delaware plant, alongside the Solstice and the Opel GT.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Saturn Sky Red Line with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G8MF35X48Y125369
Stock: B3302 L
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 23,510 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$18,777
Arizona Specialty Motors - Tempe / Arizona
Arizona Specialty Motors is pleased to offer this Carfax Certified and Guaranteed Handsome Onyx Black 2009 Saturn Sky Redline Roadster with only 29k documented miles! Stunning Presents on this triple black Roadster and its condition is also sure to delight you. 100% Stock correct, unmolested and garage kept its been pampered beyond belief. This one displays total and absolute pride in ownership inside and out. This Quickly Becoming A Endangered Species in the world of affordable driving excitement , Redlines top the lists of car enthusiasts in search of a high return of performance per dollar spent. These potential future classics make the perfect choice for that extended Arizona convertible season. New Inventory CALL FOR DETAILS! Open Monday-Saturday 9-7pm ARIZONA SPECIALTY MOTORS 1625 E WEBER DRIVE TEMPE ARIZONA 85281 480-454-3844 If financing is desired Get Pre Approved at www.arizonaspecialtymotors.com Call us today to set up a test drive! Home delivery available! Our mission is simple: At Arizona Specialty Motors we pledge to you a ZERO PRESSURE, FULL DISCLOSURE, and 100% TRANSPARENT buying experience. We sell the HIGHEST quality hand selected vehicles with the service and respect you deserve as our valued client. Our FAMILY owned dealership has been serving customers in the U.S. and Internationally since 1999. At ASM we take pride in offering a great selection of quality pre-owned vehicles from practical family sedans and SUV's to the Classic Muscle Cars of yesteryear, modern day Luxury vehicles and Exotics. *WE ACCEPT TRADES PAID FOR OR NOT. * Financing is available from over 35 Lending Partners for almost any credit situation with rates starting as low as 2.49 O.A.C. Please call for additional details * Low cost finance able asset protection and extended service plans are available. *Open 6 DAYS A WEEK MONDAY- SATURDAY FROM 9AM-7PM * Sunday By Appointment *Conveniently located 1 mile west of the 101 and north of the 202 freeways at 1625 E WEBER DRIVE TEMPE AZ 85281. * Across the street from Big Surf Waterpark! * Free airport pick up available from PHX Sky Harbor Airport. * Nationwide Shipping available from our door to yours CALL US TODAY @ 1-833-568-7155 FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AS WE LOOK FORWARD TO SERVING YOU..... Our Valued Customer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Saturn Sky Red Line with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G8MG35X28Y107921
Stock: 11812
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 85,252 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,977
Baron BMW - Merriam / Kansas
Looking for a 2008 Saturn Sky? This is it. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Go topless! This convertible is perfect way to open up more fun in your daily commute or your weekend adventures. The Sky has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 85,200mi put on this Saturn. More information about the 2008 Saturn Sky: Saturn's Sky offers bold styling that GM hopes can lure buyers away from the popular Mazda Miata and Honda S2000. The Red Line offer as much horsepower as any other two-seat convertible under $35,000, and produces enough punch to run with many roadsters that cost $10,000 more. Interesting features of this model are Stunning Corvette-inspired styling, Power for those who want it, and Extensive standard equipment We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Saturn Sky with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G8MB35B58Y107799
Stock: 8Y107799
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 87,220 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,600
The Honda Store - Youngstown / Ohio
Our Showroom is open and ready for CDC compliant business! We have our best pricing of the year! CARFAX One-Owner. Leather Seats, 1 Owner, 18 Chrome Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6-Speaker Audio System, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player/XM Satellite, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Convertible roof lining, Delay-off headlights, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Front License Plate Bracket, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Glass rear window, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Inserts, Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Reclining Front Bucket Seats, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, XM Satellite Radio.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Saturn Sky Carbon Flash SE with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G8MC35BX8Y129729
Stock: P31937A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 41,234 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,999
Silicon Valley Auto Source - Campbell / California
INDOOR WAREHOUSE LOT - All Cars on site, stored inside - We don't look like a typical car lot and we won't treat you like one! Turbo - Automatic - Low Miles - Accident Free - Leather Seats - New Tires - Super Clean **Many of our vehicles are stored inside our warehouse, so don't look for a typical car lot when visiting us. No purple gorillas, no streamers, just great service. Call us if you have trouble locating us!** Yes, we offer financing and we love trades!! Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Tachometer, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Leather Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, Daytime Running Lights, OnStar, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - One owner, Non-Smoker, Dealer inspection, All scheduled maintenance, Dealer maintained, Have original manuals, This Saturn is in Good overall exterior condition, Good overall interior condition, Leather seats - Contact Chris Or Aaron at 408-599-1415 or svautosource@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Saturn Sky with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G8MF35X98Y119504
Stock: 8Y119504
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-05-2019
- 37,106 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$17,500
Nissan of Durango - Durango / Colorado
2008 Saturn Sky with $1000s in upgrades. Corvette wheels and tires around, Eibach 2 in lowering springs, Magnaflow exhaust, K&N filter, RPM Motorsports charge pipes and down pipe, RPM Motorsports tune, and much more. Over 330 RWHP and 360 TQ with the upgrades. Who needs a V8? This thing rips. You wont be disappointed.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Saturn Sky Red Line with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G8MG35X78Y105839
Stock: 8161
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-14-2018
- 81,672 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,000
Hall Chevrolet Buick - Prosser / Washington
Momentous offer!!! Priced below KBB Retail... This Convertible Vehicle has less than 82k miles... This is the perfect, do-it-all car that is guaranteed to amaze you with its versatility**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Saturn Sky with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G8MC35B88Y112475
Stock: U112475
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-22-2020
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$7,995
Car Source - Grove City / Ohio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Saturn Sky Red Line with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G8MG35X08Y119176
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 128,946 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,995
Wheels and Deals - Santa Clara / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Saturn Sky with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G8MF35X88Y113659
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 94,190 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,000
East Coast Volkswagen - Myrtle Beach / South Carolina
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Saturn Sky with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G8MC35B68Y129582
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- used
2007 Saturn Sky78,514 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$5,995$3,405 Below Market
Incredible Auto Sales - Bountiful / Utah
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Saturn Sky with Soft Top, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat, Post-collision safety system.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G8MB35B27Y101490
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- used
2007 Saturn Sky135,073 milesNo accidents, 7 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$7,260$1,013 Below Market
Fitzgerald Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Hagerstown / Maryland
' 2007 Saturn Sky Midnight Blue Clean CARFAX. 2D Convertible RWD 5-Speed Manual ECOTEC 2.4L I4 DOHC VVT Aluminum 22/26 City/Highway MPG'-FitzWay Value Used, Maryland State Inspection
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Saturn Sky with Soft Top, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Stereo.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G8MB35B57Y104125
Stock: JP04125
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 29,779 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$11,999
East County Preowned Superstore - El Cajon / California
Our 2007 Saturn SKY RedLiner Edition convertible in Blue out for an afternoon of top up or top down motoring and you're bound to come back with a big grin on your face. The fun starts when you fire up the Roadsters power plant, a 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder rewards you with 260hp while connected to a Manual transmission. This Rear Wheel Drive can get you near 31mpg on the open road. With great amenities in the SKY such as a multi-function steering wheel, power driver seat, cruise control, and CD/MP3/SAT radio for a great sound while cruising, this convertible will make your ride worth more than your while! Our SKY Roadster is almost in a class of its own. No comparably priced convertible has anything close to the same performance potential, and the few that do are not only more expensive, but they lack the visual appeal that our SKY has! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE FREE 3 DAY EXCHANGE POLICY **CALL US FOR MORE DETAILS**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Saturn Sky Red Line with Soft Top, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G8MG35X97Y132572
Stock: 200985
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
