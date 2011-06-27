Vehicle overview

The 2009 Saturn Sky is, first and foremost, a good-looking car. Even as the model enters its third year of production, the Sky still manages to turn heads. For the majority of potential owners, that alone is worth the price of admission. When you consider that the Sky is also a competent and sporty ride at a reasonable price, it emerges as a viable alternative to the convertible Mini and Miata. As with the previous year, the mild base model is offered alongside the extra-spicy Sky Red Line.

All is not sunny and clear in this Sky, however. The manually operated convertible top and trunk form a long dark cloud over what is otherwise a generally successful execution. While manual tops are not a huge price to pay for al fresco driving, the Sky's top is unduly complicated. Accessing the trunk is similarly inconvenient, since the stowed convertible top occupies a sizable space under the rear deck lid. Another concern for the daily use of a Saturn Sky would be the model's poor reputation for reliability.

Assuming style is indeed the main factor driving sales of the Sky, many of the aforementioned faults could easily be overlooked. For those left wanting more performance, a laundry list of dealer-installed performance upgrades, from suspension to exhaust, should appease. The reliability issues looming overhead, however, should make potential roadster buyers pause to consider the nearly bulletproof and well-established Mazda Miata.