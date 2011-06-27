Used 1996 Saturn S-Series Coupe Consumer Reviews

First car, hopefully last car b stearns , 03/29/2018 SC1 2dr Coupe 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I adore this car and have from day one. This car saved my life in a freeway incident due to how it handled when a semi lost tires in front of me. It never complains, it holds up under any weather condition, and it runs like new to this day. Good regular care will keep this vehicle into its 20's and older. I'm glad I bought it and I'll hold onto it until there's nothing left to hold onto. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Best Car I've Ever Owned Scott Ressler , 02/16/2018 SC1 2dr Coupe 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought this car with 150,000 miles on it from a dealer. Hot red, it gets looks! t's fun to drive, dependable, works like its new. No issues. Great on gas very good performance. My favorite car I have owned and I have owned BMWs and Porsches. I'll keep her until she dies.

economical and smart fimo , 02/22/2003 0 of 1 people found this review helpful My Saturn has never let me down. It needed a windshield wiper motor replacement and I went through a few radios and some tires, but the important parts of this car just work. I keep wondering if I'll ever have to put brake pads on it. At around 55k it started to squeak a little in the dashboard but who doesn't.

Great First Car sc296 , 02/27/2013 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I have a '96 SC2. It has about 145,000 miles on it and runs like it is new. The interior is a little small, especially when you try to pack people into the back seats, but for driving it is very confortable. It has great handling and hugs corners and is very fun, especially with performance mode on the transmission. It is very reliable, everything works, all I have to do is keep the oil changed. Overall, it is a great first car, gets 30mpg and is fun to drive.