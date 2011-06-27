Used 1996 Saturn S-Series Coupe Consumer Reviews
First car, hopefully last car
I adore this car and have from day one. This car saved my life in a freeway incident due to how it handled when a semi lost tires in front of me. It never complains, it holds up under any weather condition, and it runs like new to this day. Good regular care will keep this vehicle into its 20's and older. I'm glad I bought it and I'll hold onto it until there's nothing left to hold onto.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Best Car I've Ever Owned
I bought this car with 150,000 miles on it from a dealer. Hot red, it gets looks! t's fun to drive, dependable, works like its new. No issues. Great on gas very good performance. My favorite car I have owned and I have owned BMWs and Porsches. I'll keep her until she dies.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
economical and smart
My Saturn has never let me down. It needed a windshield wiper motor replacement and I went through a few radios and some tires, but the important parts of this car just work. I keep wondering if I'll ever have to put brake pads on it. At around 55k it started to squeak a little in the dashboard but who doesn't.
Great First Car
I have a '96 SC2. It has about 145,000 miles on it and runs like it is new. The interior is a little small, especially when you try to pack people into the back seats, but for driving it is very confortable. It has great handling and hugs corners and is very fun, especially with performance mode on the transmission. It is very reliable, everything works, all I have to do is keep the oil changed. Overall, it is a great first car, gets 30mpg and is fun to drive.
Still Looks New!
Excellent bright red paint job that is not found on newer Saturns! Beautiful sleek body with hidden headlights; handles like an expensive sports car!
Sponsored cars related to the S-Series
Related Used 1996 Saturn S-Series Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner