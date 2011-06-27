Used 1995 Saturn S-Series Wagon Consumer Reviews
Grim's Wagon
This car has a lot of potential. I put good money into it and I even race it! Sex appeal is 100% if you know what your doing. I paid $500 for it, but its net worth now exceeds $5,000. Being a DOCH makes it faster and easier to repair. 137,000 miles and due to being a good mechanic and using nothing but the best, she's a prize! Literally a head turner. Pep boys recently screwed her motor so I suggest to stay away from them, but I will make the necessary repairs myself for little cost. Contact me with ANY questions you may have. If you own one, I can help make it GREAT! grimandjess2014@gmail.com - Name is Grim
Underrated Sport Compact Wagon
I purchased a 1995 SW2 soon after I was T-boned at an intersection and totaled my earlier car (a 1994 SC1 - which held up very well in the accident. I have sampled a number of cars over the years since there are couple of car dealerships in the family so I have lots to compare to the SW2. The SW2 was a big surprise, the handling is tight and particularly good for Canadian winters. The DOHC engine is buzzy but powerful-a good hill climber. The 5-speed manual has good clutch take- up. Surprisingly there are lots of aftermarket performance parts. I added some low cost mods-a cone air intake and front strut bar - very noticeable inprovements- recommended.
Leaves something to be desired...
I got the car used from my mom after she stopped being able to drive. I'm glad I didn't buy it new. It's a little underpowered and the 4 spd auto has very strange shifting patterns. I also wish the gas mileage were a little better. My Geo,with a 1.8L does much, much better.
Good Job
I am impressed with the workmanship of this vehicle. the car feels and rides solid. it does well in the field- home care nurse
Above and Beyond
This little wagon had been sitting for 2yrs with a dead battery and a very bad timing chain. The dealer sold it thinking it was done for sure with over a 195,000 miles on the clock. We paid $350 dollars for it only because it had a very nice aquamarine body and a very nice interior. We changed the battery, installed a new timing chain and gears, fresh oil and filters in both engine and transmission, and new set of spark plugs. The little car fired right up and ran like a clock. Passed state inspection with no problems. After 2 months of driving it has averaged 38 to 42 miles to the gallon and did I mention it's an automatic.
