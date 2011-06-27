Used 1995 Saturn S-Series Wagon Consumer Reviews

Grim's Wagon Grim , 12/01/2017 SW2 4dr Wagon 4 of 4 people found this review helpful This car has a lot of potential. I put good money into it and I even race it! Sex appeal is 100% if you know what your doing. I paid $500 for it, but its net worth now exceeds $5,000. Being a DOCH makes it faster and easier to repair. 137,000 miles and due to being a good mechanic and using nothing but the best, she's a prize! Literally a head turner. Pep boys recently screwed her motor so I suggest to stay away from them, but I will make the necessary repairs myself for little cost. Contact me with ANY questions you may have. If you own one, I can help make it GREAT! grimandjess2014@gmail.com - Name is Grim Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Underrated Sport Compact Wagon Dr.Hydro , 09/28/2002 1 of 4 people found this review helpful I purchased a 1995 SW2 soon after I was T-boned at an intersection and totaled my earlier car (a 1994 SC1 - which held up very well in the accident. I have sampled a number of cars over the years since there are couple of car dealerships in the family so I have lots to compare to the SW2. The SW2 was a big surprise, the handling is tight and particularly good for Canadian winters. The DOHC engine is buzzy but powerful-a good hill climber. The 5-speed manual has good clutch take- up. Surprisingly there are lots of aftermarket performance parts. I added some low cost mods-a cone air intake and front strut bar - very noticeable inprovements- recommended.

Leaves something to be desired... GeoGuy1996 , 02/23/2004 0 of 1 people found this review helpful I got the car used from my mom after she stopped being able to drive. I'm glad I didn't buy it new. It's a little underpowered and the 4 spd auto has very strange shifting patterns. I also wish the gas mileage were a little better. My Geo,with a 1.8L does much, much better.

Good Job starr , 03/15/2002 0 of 1 people found this review helpful I am impressed with the workmanship of this vehicle. the car feels and rides solid. it does well in the field- home care nurse