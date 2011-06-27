Used 2008 Saturn Outlook SUV Consumer Reviews

Great car as long as you don't want an engine that runs csa1 , 03/03/2014 26 of 26 people found this review helpful Our 2008 Outlook has 46000 miles on it and we are having to have the engine torn down. The dreaded timing chain problem that GM claims doesn't exist in the 2008 model DOES EXIST! For some crazy reason GM has extended the timing chain warranty on every other year of this vehicle except 2008. Our last GM had cronic problems as well but not this bad. Honestly I love the vehicle but GM has lost this customer. I am so disgusted. Report Abuse

This vehicle s**ks! AS_2015 , 12/15/2015 XR 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 17 of 17 people found this review helpful too many issues similar to the other consumers here... although I bought the vehicle used summer of last year, transmission was replaced (shortly after I bought it.. luckily I bought an extended warranty on it which covered about 2/3 of the costs.. ), acceleration (or lack of...), rack & pinion needed to be replaced this past summer, water pump, alternator/starter, electrical issues.. in other words.. I think you can use the word "Lemon" in this case and it sounds like the same for others posting their comments here as well... if this is what the GMC Acadia is like since the Outlook and the Acadia are similar in parts, service , etc. , I am going to steer away from GMC!!

Transmission/Leaking W/ electrical issues Jenny , 03/25/2016 XR 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 31 of 33 people found this review helpful I purchased my Saturn Outlook XR in march of 2015 with 74,000 miles on it. 2 months after i had transmission issues. the warranty covered it and i only had to pay my 100 dollar warranty deductible. now my vehicle is leaking from under the dash to the left of my break. and the sky light in the second and third row is now leaking water and the back headliner lights are even having water through them. yesterday 3/24/2016 it flooded really bad on the driver side. it was not the sunroof either. because it was not even wet in that area i can see water coming from under dash. I am now having electrical problems because of water damage. my wipers wont turn off unless car is off my turning indicators went out after coming on, on their own and finally just failed. my windshield wiper fluid was spraying on its own and finally failed. My vehicle is going to dealer this coming up week and the dealer has already told me it wont be covered! I have seen so many people with the same or similar issues as my own! DO NOT BUY THIS VEHICLE, OR ACADIA, OR THE BUICK ENCLAVE. YOU WILL REGRET IT!!!!!!!!!!!!!! If anyone sees this and wants to contact me and has same problems i have contacted GM and i will not just go away!!![contact information removed]

Nice looks, poor quality jswig , 01/14/2014 21 of 22 people found this review helpful The Outlook looks very nice. This is the reason my wife and I decided to purchase this vehicle. We didn't know they had lots of problems. Have had wheel bearings go bad at only 65,000 miles. Have leaks around the sunroof, back rotors replaced, various exterior lights not working, and now at 74000 miles the transmission is bad. This is very common with this vehicle. Buyers beware, do plenty of research first. I'm only writing this to help others out so they don't find themselves in the same situation I'm in. Go with a newer Ford or Honda --- trust me. You don't want a vehicle from a company that had to get the bailout.