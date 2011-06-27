Vehicle overview

Upon its debut last year, the Saturn Outlook immediately stood out as something to pay attention to, at least in the world of crossover SUVs. Here was a multi-passenger Saturn that was appealing on the basis of its own virtues and not reliant on the old gimmicks like dent-resistant panels or no-haggle pricing. Like many SUVs today, the Outlook is a fully modern, car-based crossover that's designed to blend the friendly driving traits of a car with the stylish shell of a sport-utility. What's more, the Outlook's sizable dimensions place it at the large end of the crossover spectrum, and that means it can potentially serve as a minivan replacement as well.

In fact, the 2008 Saturn Outlook might be the best hope for minivan-averse families. The Outlook seats up to eight people, and there's enough room for the ones in the rearmost row to be full-grown adults. The space advantage also extends to cargo carrying, where the Outlook's 117 cubic feet of maximum volume dwarfs the 90-something found in most competitors. If that's not enough, the Outlook also trumps the competition in regards to maximum towing capacity.

Thankfully, all that utility doesn't result in an unpleasant daily drive. While the Outlook is far from exciting to pilot, there's enough performance to get the job done. GM's 270-horsepower V6 engine gives decent pickup (0-60 mph in 8.2 seconds) and its six-speed automatic shifts smoothly. The steering is numb, but the Outlook handles with ease and delivers a comfortable ride on its fully independent suspension. Additionally, buyers living in less friendly climates have the option of ordering all-wheel drive.

Before settling on the Outlook, be mindful that it's up against some tough competition. The recently introduced Mazda CX-9, redesigned Toyota Highlander and well-regarded Honda Pilot are highly competent all-around picks in this class, and the value-priced Ford Taurus X rivals the Outlook for interior comfort. Additionally, style-conscious shoppers should also be aware of this Saturn's two closely related siblings, the slightly pricier GMC Acadia and the more upscale Buick Enclave. Even alongside its highly qualified peers, the 2008 Saturn Outlook is a prime choice, especially for bigger families or those with lots of gear to haul.