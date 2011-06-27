  1. Home
  2. Saturn
  3. Saturn Outlook
  4. Used 2008 Saturn Outlook
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(113)
Appraise this car

2008 Saturn Outlook Review

Pros & Cons

  • Smooth ride, easy access to all seats, plenty of room for people or cargo, above-average towing capacity.
  • Small dashboard buttons aren't user-friendly, transmission can be slow to downshift.
Other years
2009
2008
2007
Saturn Outlook for Sale
2009
2008
2007
List Price Estimate
$2,496 - $3,862
Used Outlook for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

With its pleasant ride, comfortable seating in all three rows and spacious cargo hold, the 2008 Saturn Outlook offers a mix of comfort and versatility rarely found in SUVs.

Vehicle overview

Upon its debut last year, the Saturn Outlook immediately stood out as something to pay attention to, at least in the world of crossover SUVs. Here was a multi-passenger Saturn that was appealing on the basis of its own virtues and not reliant on the old gimmicks like dent-resistant panels or no-haggle pricing. Like many SUVs today, the Outlook is a fully modern, car-based crossover that's designed to blend the friendly driving traits of a car with the stylish shell of a sport-utility. What's more, the Outlook's sizable dimensions place it at the large end of the crossover spectrum, and that means it can potentially serve as a minivan replacement as well.

In fact, the 2008 Saturn Outlook might be the best hope for minivan-averse families. The Outlook seats up to eight people, and there's enough room for the ones in the rearmost row to be full-grown adults. The space advantage also extends to cargo carrying, where the Outlook's 117 cubic feet of maximum volume dwarfs the 90-something found in most competitors. If that's not enough, the Outlook also trumps the competition in regards to maximum towing capacity.

Thankfully, all that utility doesn't result in an unpleasant daily drive. While the Outlook is far from exciting to pilot, there's enough performance to get the job done. GM's 270-horsepower V6 engine gives decent pickup (0-60 mph in 8.2 seconds) and its six-speed automatic shifts smoothly. The steering is numb, but the Outlook handles with ease and delivers a comfortable ride on its fully independent suspension. Additionally, buyers living in less friendly climates have the option of ordering all-wheel drive.

Before settling on the Outlook, be mindful that it's up against some tough competition. The recently introduced Mazda CX-9, redesigned Toyota Highlander and well-regarded Honda Pilot are highly competent all-around picks in this class, and the value-priced Ford Taurus X rivals the Outlook for interior comfort. Additionally, style-conscious shoppers should also be aware of this Saturn's two closely related siblings, the slightly pricier GMC Acadia and the more upscale Buick Enclave. Even alongside its highly qualified peers, the 2008 Saturn Outlook is a prime choice, especially for bigger families or those with lots of gear to haul.

2008 Saturn Outlook models

The 2008 Saturn Outlook is a large crossover SUV with seating for seven or eight passengers. There are two trim lines: XE and XR. The base XE offers standard features like 18-inch wheels, full power accessories, heated exterior mirrors, cruise control, air-conditioning with rear controls, GM's OnStar service, an MP3-compatible CD player and satellite radio. The XR adds roof rails, foglights, variable-effort power steering, a power driver seat, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with remote audio controls, wood-grain interior trim, dual-zone climate control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a trip computer and a garage door opener.

Options, depending on the trim level, include 19-inch wheels, xenon headlights, a dual-pane sunroof, a power liftgate, remote engine start, rear parking sensors, premium audio systems, a rear DVD entertainment system and a navigation system with a back-up camera. Comfort features include leather first- and second-row seats (with a vinyl third row), front seat heaters, a power passenger seat and driver memory positioning. If you order second-row captain's chairs, seating capacity drops to seven but you gain an optional center console between the seats.

2008 Highlights

Following its debut last year, the 2008 Saturn Outlook simply gains satellite radio as standard equipment. New options include a 115-volt power outlet, a second-row floor console for seven-passenger models and a rearview back-up camera.

Performance & mpg

The standard power plant on the Outlook XE is a 3.6-liter V6 rated at 270 hp and 248 pound-feet of torque. The XR model's dual rear exhaust boosts those numbers to 275 hp and 251 lb-ft of torque. Power is sent through a standard six-speed automatic transmission, and both trims are available as either front-wheel or all-wheel drive. Properly equipped, the Outlook is capable of towing up to 4,500 pounds.

Safety

Standard safety features include antilock brakes, rollover-sensing stability control, front-seat side airbags, full-length side-curtain airbags and GM's OnStar service. In crash tests, the 2008 Saturn Outlook scored an optimal five out of five stars in both front- and side-impact evaluations conducted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Driving

While the 2008 Saturn Outlook doesn't fall anywhere near the fun-to-drive camp, it's easy and pleasant to drive, especially considering the vehicle's size and 4,700-pound curb weight. Ride quality is forgiving without being wallowy. The economy-minded six-speed automatic transmission can be sluggish with downshifts, but the V6's 275 hp is sufficient for dealing with nearly all performance demands.

Interior

The Outlook's cabin is both functional and pleasing to the eye. The faux wood in XR models is convincing enough, and the overall quality of interior materials is impressive. However, many of the buttons on the dashboard are a bit too small and similar-looking, making them hard to find and operate.

The first- and second-row seats should be comfortable for almost anyone. The third row may not match the best minivans, but it still offers enough space for most adults to fit fine -- more than can be said of the third rows in other crossover SUVs. Additionally, access is easy thanks to the second row's "Smart Slide" feature, which flips the cushions up as the seatback slides forward, creating a wide path of entry. Luggage capacity is 19.7 cubic feet with all seats up and a class-leading 117 cubic feet with all rear seats down.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2008 Saturn Outlook.

5(61%)
4(12%)
3(10%)
2(13%)
1(4%)
4.1
113 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 113 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great car as long as you don't want an engine that runs
csa1,03/03/2014
Our 2008 Outlook has 46000 miles on it and we are having to have the engine torn down. The dreaded timing chain problem that GM claims doesn't exist in the 2008 model DOES EXIST! For some crazy reason GM has extended the timing chain warranty on every other year of this vehicle except 2008. Our last GM had cronic problems as well but not this bad. Honestly I love the vehicle but GM has lost this customer. I am so disgusted.
This vehicle s**ks!
AS_2015,12/15/2015
XR 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
too many issues similar to the other consumers here... although I bought the vehicle used summer of last year, transmission was replaced (shortly after I bought it.. luckily I bought an extended warranty on it which covered about 2/3 of the costs.. ), acceleration (or lack of...), rack & pinion needed to be replaced this past summer, water pump, alternator/starter, electrical issues.. in other words.. I think you can use the word "Lemon" in this case and it sounds like the same for others posting their comments here as well... if this is what the GMC Acadia is like since the Outlook and the Acadia are similar in parts, service , etc. , I am going to steer away from GMC!!
Transmission/Leaking W/ electrical issues
Jenny,03/25/2016
XR 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
I purchased my Saturn Outlook XR in march of 2015 with 74,000 miles on it. 2 months after i had transmission issues. the warranty covered it and i only had to pay my 100 dollar warranty deductible. now my vehicle is leaking from under the dash to the left of my break. and the sky light in the second and third row is now leaking water and the back headliner lights are even having water through them. yesterday 3/24/2016 it flooded really bad on the driver side. it was not the sunroof either. because it was not even wet in that area i can see water coming from under dash. I am now having electrical problems because of water damage. my wipers wont turn off unless car is off my turning indicators went out after coming on, on their own and finally just failed. my windshield wiper fluid was spraying on its own and finally failed. My vehicle is going to dealer this coming up week and the dealer has already told me it wont be covered! I have seen so many people with the same or similar issues as my own! DO NOT BUY THIS VEHICLE, OR ACADIA, OR THE BUICK ENCLAVE. YOU WILL REGRET IT!!!!!!!!!!!!!! If anyone sees this and wants to contact me and has same problems i have contacted GM and i will not just go away!!![contact information removed]
Nice looks, poor quality
jswig,01/14/2014
The Outlook looks very nice. This is the reason my wife and I decided to purchase this vehicle. We didn't know they had lots of problems. Have had wheel bearings go bad at only 65,000 miles. Have leaks around the sunroof, back rotors replaced, various exterior lights not working, and now at 74000 miles the transmission is bad. This is very common with this vehicle. Buyers beware, do plenty of research first. I'm only writing this to help others out so they don't find themselves in the same situation I'm in. Go with a newer Ford or Honda --- trust me. You don't want a vehicle from a company that had to get the bailout.
See all 113 reviews of the 2008 Saturn Outlook
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 8
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
270 hp @ 6600 rpm
MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 8
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
275 hp @ 6600 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 8
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
270 hp @ 6600 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 8
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
275 hp @ 6600 rpm
See all Used 2008 Saturn Outlook features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
More about the 2008 Saturn Outlook

Used 2008 Saturn Outlook Overview

The Used 2008 Saturn Outlook is offered in the following submodels: Outlook SUV. Available styles include XE 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A), XR 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A), XE 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A), and XR 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2008 Saturn Outlook?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2008 Saturn Outlooks are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2008 Saturn Outlook for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2008 Saturn Outlook.

Can't find a used 2008 Saturn Outlooks you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Saturn Outlook for sale - 4 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $8,567.

Find a used Saturn for sale - 2 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $11,652.

Find a used certified pre-owned Saturn Outlook for sale - 10 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $10,442.

Find a used certified pre-owned Saturn for sale - 6 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $19,492.

Should I lease or buy a 2008 Saturn Outlook?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Saturn lease specials
Check out Saturn Outlook lease specials

Related Used 2008 Saturn Outlook info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles