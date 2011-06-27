Used 2002 Saturn L-Series Wagon Consumer Reviews
LW300
Bought this car with 42500 miles. It has plenty of room front, back and with rear seat folded down. Highway driving is very smooth but driving over rough pavement on city streets can be a bit rough. The car has a generous amount of power for a small V-6 and the gas mileage is not bad (24 combined) with easy starts and stops. Definitely a reasonable alternative to a large suv and much more nimble.
Saturn LW300 vs. Ford Taurus Wagon
Ford has slightly more power on paper, yet engine is harsher. Saturn has more options for less $$. Ford steering was heavy and vague. Saturn was tight and nimble, at least for a wagon. Both had smooth 4 speed automatic transmissions and 4 wheel disc brakes. Saturn has standard traction control and ABS, optional on Ford. Saturn has standard 4 airbags (front and side curtain). Ford has front 2 standard with side airbags optional. Ford has slightly more interior room, but it shows on the exterior (looks like a bloated whale). Saturn styling, while conservative, is still much sportier (=better) than Ford's.
Not everything it's cracked up to be
First of all, have your suspension / tires evaluated. There is a TSB that provides for new tires and a shim kit. (My tires were fried at only 19K miles, and the car vibrated at 60 mph.) The gas tank is too small, the traction light comes on whenever it rains. There is a continuous rattle above the driver's side front window. The most obvious deception is that the resale value is horrific. Just for fun, take a look at the trade in value of your car. Can you say bottoms up? This is definitely my last Saturn!
Saturn LW200 wagon
I bought used then found out that there were many problems. Within 6 months the timing chain broke. This cause extensive engine damage. Had to put in used engine. NHTSA is doing and investigation into this. The headlights intermittenly flicker at night.
poor quality
We've had two recalls in less than three years, two repairs, including the computer. Saturn was unsympathetic about this last repair, even though it was within the time limit of the warranty, but jsut over the mileage limit. We wouldn't have gone over the mileage limit if we didn't have to take it in so many times for problems! I will never buy another GM, let alone Saturn vehicle.
