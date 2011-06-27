  1. Home
  2. Saturn
  3. Saturn L-Series
  4. Used 2002 Saturn L-Series
  5. Used 2002 Saturn L-Series Sedan
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2002 Saturn L-Series Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 2002 L-Series
5(50%)4(33%)3(14%)2(3%)1(0%)
4.3
102 reviews
Write a review
See all L-Serieses for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,280 - $3,005
Used L-Series for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345...21

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

2002 Saturn L300

mbarpurn, 04/03/2005
58 of 59 people found this review helpful

We have not had any problems with car since we purchased it new. V6 engine is great, plenty of room, large trunk, good gas mileage, and fun to drive.

Report Abuse

Love this car but would not by another

Brent Barlow, 08/22/2015
L200 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 4A)
16 of 18 people found this review helpful

This is a great car love it to death ride is smooth as long as you have good tiers on it and it handles really well for what it is. it is not a race car it is not fast ( I love fast fun cars to drive ) but it is smooth and with 150000 mi on it it runs great as for why I would not get another. I like a car with more power but like I said it handles well and is a really fun car to drive for that reason. the inside of the car is comfortable and I am 6.4 and there is enough room for me the sound system with the car sucks so I replaced but if you are looking for a first car or a low cost reliable car this is a good choice

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Best used car on the market

Matt C., 06/04/2016
L300 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A)
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

Bought mine a little under a year ago - and it's been my favorite "second car" ever. It's fast as heck with the V6, and it handles/holds the road great. Steering is also crisp. I put some bigger wheels and tires (17") on it, and it looks much better also. The interior is well laid out as well. It's clearly a European- influenced design inside, with funky controls for the fan, the power windows - it handles like many European cars I've owned (mostly VW) very crisp, with a very tight turning radius. It's actually become my preferred car to drive for fun now. I just wish there was some sort of enthusiast community for it, and a little more pizzazz in the design. Oh well...you can't have everything, but dollar-for-used-car dollar, there's not a much better car out there than an L300.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Such a wonderful car!

bmccune, 11/15/2011
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

This was actually a car that my mother had bought new in 2002 because of the low interest rates after 9/11. The car was great! Never had any problems with it till one day it just wouldnt start. Almost had to have it towed until her friends dad pointed out the gunked up battery cables. That sure was the issue because after he cleaned them it started right up.(after being charged up a bit) She had this car until around 100k and that was only because she said that Saturn wanted to much for a tune up. My only complaint is that after getting rid of it we would still reach down to the area around the shifter in her Honda to roll down the windows which was quite funny.

Report Abuse

My 2nd review/entry - this may very well be the best car ever!

leslie26, 01/28/2015
L300 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A)
7 of 8 people found this review helpful

See prior review that I posted, but the 2002 L300 is still going strong at 270,000 miles (original engine/transmission)!!! I bought the car in October 2001 (when my son was just 5 years old), and now my son is driving the car. :) We just bought a 1999 SC1 for our daughter who will need a car soon. Only 67,000 original miles. Hope we have as much luck with that Saturn. The 2002 L300 is the best car I've ever owned, and we certainly got our money out of it!

Report Abuse
12345...21
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all L-Serieses for sale

Related Used 2002 Saturn L-Series Sedan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles