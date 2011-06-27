Used 2002 Saturn L-Series Sedan Consumer Reviews
2002 Saturn L300
We have not had any problems with car since we purchased it new. V6 engine is great, plenty of room, large trunk, good gas mileage, and fun to drive.
Love this car but would not by another
This is a great car love it to death ride is smooth as long as you have good tiers on it and it handles really well for what it is. it is not a race car it is not fast ( I love fast fun cars to drive ) but it is smooth and with 150000 mi on it it runs great as for why I would not get another. I like a car with more power but like I said it handles well and is a really fun car to drive for that reason. the inside of the car is comfortable and I am 6.4 and there is enough room for me the sound system with the car sucks so I replaced but if you are looking for a first car or a low cost reliable car this is a good choice
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Best used car on the market
Bought mine a little under a year ago - and it's been my favorite "second car" ever. It's fast as heck with the V6, and it handles/holds the road great. Steering is also crisp. I put some bigger wheels and tires (17") on it, and it looks much better also. The interior is well laid out as well. It's clearly a European- influenced design inside, with funky controls for the fan, the power windows - it handles like many European cars I've owned (mostly VW) very crisp, with a very tight turning radius. It's actually become my preferred car to drive for fun now. I just wish there was some sort of enthusiast community for it, and a little more pizzazz in the design. Oh well...you can't have everything, but dollar-for-used-car dollar, there's not a much better car out there than an L300.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Such a wonderful car!
This was actually a car that my mother had bought new in 2002 because of the low interest rates after 9/11. The car was great! Never had any problems with it till one day it just wouldnt start. Almost had to have it towed until her friends dad pointed out the gunked up battery cables. That sure was the issue because after he cleaned them it started right up.(after being charged up a bit) She had this car until around 100k and that was only because she said that Saturn wanted to much for a tune up. My only complaint is that after getting rid of it we would still reach down to the area around the shifter in her Honda to roll down the windows which was quite funny.
My 2nd review/entry - this may very well be the best car ever!
See prior review that I posted, but the 2002 L300 is still going strong at 270,000 miles (original engine/transmission)!!! I bought the car in October 2001 (when my son was just 5 years old), and now my son is driving the car. :) We just bought a 1999 SC1 for our daughter who will need a car soon. Only 67,000 original miles. Hope we have as much luck with that Saturn. The 2002 L300 is the best car I've ever owned, and we certainly got our money out of it!
Sponsored cars related to the L-Series
Related Used 2002 Saturn L-Series Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner