Used 2002 Saturn L-Series Sedan Consumer Reviews

2002 Saturn L300 mbarpurn , 04/03/2005 58 of 59 people found this review helpful We have not had any problems with car since we purchased it new. V6 engine is great, plenty of room, large trunk, good gas mileage, and fun to drive. Report Abuse

Love this car but would not by another Brent Barlow , 08/22/2015 L200 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 4A) 16 of 18 people found this review helpful This is a great car love it to death ride is smooth as long as you have good tiers on it and it handles really well for what it is. it is not a race car it is not fast ( I love fast fun cars to drive ) but it is smooth and with 150000 mi on it it runs great as for why I would not get another. I like a car with more power but like I said it handles well and is a really fun car to drive for that reason. the inside of the car is comfortable and I am 6.4 and there is enough room for me the sound system with the car sucks so I replaced but if you are looking for a first car or a low cost reliable car this is a good choice Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Best used car on the market Matt C. , 06/04/2016 L300 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Bought mine a little under a year ago - and it's been my favorite "second car" ever. It's fast as heck with the V6, and it handles/holds the road great. Steering is also crisp. I put some bigger wheels and tires (17") on it, and it looks much better also. The interior is well laid out as well. It's clearly a European- influenced design inside, with funky controls for the fan, the power windows - it handles like many European cars I've owned (mostly VW) very crisp, with a very tight turning radius. It's actually become my preferred car to drive for fun now. I just wish there was some sort of enthusiast community for it, and a little more pizzazz in the design. Oh well...you can't have everything, but dollar-for-used-car dollar, there's not a much better car out there than an L300. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Such a wonderful car! bmccune , 11/15/2011 5 of 5 people found this review helpful This was actually a car that my mother had bought new in 2002 because of the low interest rates after 9/11. The car was great! Never had any problems with it till one day it just wouldnt start. Almost had to have it towed until her friends dad pointed out the gunked up battery cables. That sure was the issue because after he cleaned them it started right up.(after being charged up a bit) She had this car until around 100k and that was only because she said that Saturn wanted to much for a tune up. My only complaint is that after getting rid of it we would still reach down to the area around the shifter in her Honda to roll down the windows which was quite funny. Report Abuse