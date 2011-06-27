Used 2002 Saturn L-Series Consumer Reviews

2002 Saturn L300 mbarpurn , 04/03/2005 58 of 59 people found this review helpful We have not had any problems with car since we purchased it new. V6 engine is great, plenty of room, large trunk, good gas mileage, and fun to drive. Report Abuse

LW300 pew , 02/07/2010 12 of 12 people found this review helpful Bought this car with 42500 miles. It has plenty of room front, back and with rear seat folded down. Highway driving is very smooth but driving over rough pavement on city streets can be a bit rough. The car has a generous amount of power for a small V-6 and the gas mileage is not bad (24 combined) with easy starts and stops. Definitely a reasonable alternative to a large suv and much more nimble.

Love this car but would not by another Brent Barlow , 08/22/2015 L200 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 4A) 16 of 18 people found this review helpful This is a great car love it to death ride is smooth as long as you have good tiers on it and it handles really well for what it is. it is not a race car it is not fast ( I love fast fun cars to drive ) but it is smooth and with 150000 mi on it it runs great as for why I would not get another. I like a car with more power but like I said it handles well and is a really fun car to drive for that reason. the inside of the car is comfortable and I am 6.4 and there is enough room for me the sound system with the car sucks so I replaced but if you are looking for a first car or a low cost reliable car this is a good choice Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Best used car on the market Matt C. , 06/04/2016 L300 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Bought mine a little under a year ago - and it's been my favorite "second car" ever. It's fast as heck with the V6, and it handles/holds the road great. Steering is also crisp. I put some bigger wheels and tires (17") on it, and it looks much better also. The interior is well laid out as well. It's clearly a European- influenced design inside, with funky controls for the fan, the power windows - it handles like many European cars I've owned (mostly VW) very crisp, with a very tight turning radius. It's actually become my preferred car to drive for fun now. I just wish there was some sort of enthusiast community for it, and a little more pizzazz in the design. Oh well...you can't have everything, but dollar-for-used-car dollar, there's not a much better car out there than an L300. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value