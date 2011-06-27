  1. Home
Used 2007 Saturn ION Red Line Consumer Reviews

4.8
5 reviews
'07 red line

jonathan, 09/10/2006
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Not bad for a four cylinder. Lots of get up and go, and will take some g's in the corner. The car has great lines, inside and out. Overall the Red Line is not disapointing and is a blast to drive!

Good Buy

citystars136, 01/29/2007
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

The car is a great car. Very quick from the factory. Comfortable, and easy to drive. I get looks all the time, and everyone can't believe how good it looks. They are suprised when I say it's a Saturn.

Gotta Luv Saturn's Best Kept Secret

Darkvette, 09/28/2009
1 of 2 people found this review helpful

Great overall car. Most people are surprised when I say it's a Saturn. Also surprised when I say it's exactly the same as the Chevy Cobalt SS. A very unique, rare and special car. There were only about 530 Redlines produced for 2007. Fuel efficient, fun to drive, and great acceleration on the highway.

Cheepest $20k toy around!

Onesmith, 01/25/2007
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I like the fact this car does not sell well because I would hate for some one to discover Saturn's best kept secret! I like being the only one around with this car. It is all mine. Not like a Mustang or Civic or SRT4 Neon. It's rare and it's fast, yet nimble. I have the carbon fiber dash kit wich adds some pizazz to the interior! I allso have GMPP stage 2. A non-voided performance upgrade from GM. The best thing is the supercharger whine! The noise the car makes under full load is amazing. I can't forget the dent resistant body panels. Going to the mall or just leaving the car in the yard I know its going to be dent free! Best car around for the price. Too bad it's in its last year of production.

Redline

madfry, 11/02/2007
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This vehicle is a very quick and fuel efficient for the amount of HP that it puts out. It does have limited rear leg room but its a coupe with power its made for the single people who drive around for fun, though children fit well in the back adults no. By me driving the speed limit and not gunning it which i did for the first week it on average will get 225 miles per 10 gallons of gas or 3/4 tank of fuel. If I drive it like normal I get about 210-215 per same amount of fuel, but it depends on the Driver my GF drove it for a week and got 230 from 10 gals. Wonderful car though!

