Used 2007 Saturn ION Red Line Consumer Reviews

'07 red line jonathan , 09/10/2006 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Not bad for a four cylinder. Lots of get up and go, and will take some g's in the corner. The car has great lines, inside and out. Overall the Red Line is not disapointing and is a blast to drive! Report Abuse

Good Buy citystars136 , 01/29/2007 1 of 1 people found this review helpful The car is a great car. Very quick from the factory. Comfortable, and easy to drive. I get looks all the time, and everyone can't believe how good it looks. They are suprised when I say it's a Saturn. Report Abuse

Gotta Luv Saturn's Best Kept Secret Darkvette , 09/28/2009 1 of 2 people found this review helpful Great overall car. Most people are surprised when I say it's a Saturn. Also surprised when I say it's exactly the same as the Chevy Cobalt SS. A very unique, rare and special car. There were only about 530 Redlines produced for 2007. Fuel efficient, fun to drive, and great acceleration on the highway. Report Abuse

Cheepest $20k toy around! Onesmith , 01/25/2007 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I like the fact this car does not sell well because I would hate for some one to discover Saturn's best kept secret! I like being the only one around with this car. It is all mine. Not like a Mustang or Civic or SRT4 Neon. It's rare and it's fast, yet nimble. I have the carbon fiber dash kit wich adds some pizazz to the interior! I allso have GMPP stage 2. A non-voided performance upgrade from GM. The best thing is the supercharger whine! The noise the car makes under full load is amazing. I can't forget the dent resistant body panels. Going to the mall or just leaving the car in the yard I know its going to be dent free! Best car around for the price. Too bad it's in its last year of production. Report Abuse