Vehicle overview

When Saturn debuted more than 15 years ago, the company quickly built a reputation for solid, reliable small cars and a no-hassle purchase and service policy. Since then, one could get the impression that it's the brand General Motors forgot. Car quality and innovation stagnated. There was hope that the Ion economy car, which replaced the S-Series just four years ago, would bring some fresh air to the brand, but so far that hasn't happened.

At its release, the Ion was soundly criticized for a noisy engine, uncomfortable seating, an abundance of hard plastic in the cabin and an electric power steering setup that had all the road feel of an old arcade game. The company addressed those problems two years ago, making improvements in the areas of seating, cabin noise isolation and steering calibration. This year, both of the Ion's standard engines (a 2.2-liter four and a 2.4-liter four) get a 5-hp bump in output. The Ion Red Line returns this year as well, with a supercharged 2.0-liter four that cranks out 205 hp -- good enough to hit 60 mph in under 7 seconds. Sadly, all these upgrades, while making the 2007 Saturn Ion a noticeably better car than it was at first, still don't bring it up to the performance and refinement levels of more polished competitors such as the Honda Civic, Mazda 3 and Nissan Sentra.

Although Saturn's no-hassle sales/service policy has engendered a lot of repeat business, anybody who bothers to cross-shop the 2007 Saturn Ion against its superior rivals will quickly realize there's not enough to sustain it the in this ever-improving segment. Furthermore, this looks to be the last year for the Ion as we know it -- it's said that Saturn will replace it by year's end with the Astra, a more modern small car from Opel, GM's European division.