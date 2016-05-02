Used 2007 Saturn ION for Sale Near Me
- 118,383 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$3,687$1,466 Below Market
Chevrolet of Homewood - Homewood / Illinois
Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX.Smart shoppers shop Chevrolet of Homewood.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Saturn ION 2 with Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Post-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G8AJ55F57Z152948
Stock: 17989UE
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-03-2019
- 180,882 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$3,100$369 Below Market
Terry Henricks Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Archbold / Ohio
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! BLUETOOTH, NON-FACTORY STEREO, ION 2, ECOTEC 2.2L I4 MPI DOHC 16V, 4-Speed Automatic, FWD, 15" Steel Wheels. ** At Terry Henricks, we know you're looking for that certain vehicle which offers the best value for your hard-earned money and ranks best in price and mileage. Great news! Terry uses Live Market Pricing that eliminates the guesswork and drastically reduces your research time, because Terry prices all our cars haggle-free and well below market value. CALL NOW FOR DETAILS AND AVAILABILITY At Terry Henricks we carry all Makes and Models in All Colors! * Locally owned for over 25 years. Terry Henricks, your true 'Hometown Dealer' * Our reputation stands on its own ~ Transparency ~ Every used vehicle goes through a 48-point inspection (excluding AS-IS) ~ This is our standard ~ This is our way ~ We will not risk our reputation * "Only your vehicle gets more attention than you!"
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Saturn ION 2 with Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Post-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G8AJ55F97Z170143
Stock: N20068C3
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 118,466 milesGood Deal
$3,933$639 Below Market
Master Chevrolet - Aiken / South Carolina
This vehicle is located at Master Chevrolet Cadillac in Aiken, SC! Recent Arrival! Odometer is 7129 miles below market average! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 24/32 City/Highway MPG 2007 Saturn ION 3 ECOTEC 2.2L I4 MPI DOHC 16V Golden Cashmere 'At Master, we develop relationships with our customers that last a lifetime. Our motto is After We Sell, We Serve. Since 1937. But it's more than a motto, it's how we do business.'- Will Schafer, President - Celebrating 82 Years of Commitment to Customer Service and our Community. A Multi-Generation Family Business - Locally Owned and Operated.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Saturn ION 3 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Post-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G8AL55F57Z191758
Stock: 1758TN
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 129,956 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$3,999$542 Below Market
Tom Kadlec Kia - Rochester / Minnesota
Recent Arrival! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Golden Cashmere 2007 Saturn ION 3 FWD 4-Speed Automatic ECOTEC 2.4L I4 VVT Aluminum 24/32 City/Highway MPG These are vehicles that fall outside of our regular Superstore retail guidelines. They are generally higher mileage, older, lower-priced vehicles that are perhaps ‘flawed’ in some way. Some general guidelines for a Superstore Super Budget vehicle: *They are not inspected. They are sold without a warranty *They are offered for a limited time only – up to 21 days *They are sold 100% AS-IS without any expressed or implied benefits or warranty coverage *They are sold with our “Super Budget Price” posted on the windshield. *There is no negotiation necessary. Why Super Budget? Simply put – our customers have requested that we make these vehicles available. Many of our customers have a need for basic transportation. By offering a broader selection of “kid’s cars”, 2nd cars, college cars, and other inexpensive transportation options, we feel we can better serve our current customers and the general market. We've Got You Covered! TO KEEP YOU SAFE, WE DELIVER! BUY ONLINE-TEXT-EMAIL-CHAT-PHONE AND WE WILL DELIVER YOUR NEXT VEHICLE TO YOUR DOOR! FROM OUR SALES FLOOR TO YOUR DOOR! IT'S THAT EASY! Local Delivery. Ask Dealer for Details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Saturn ION 3 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Post-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G8AL58B97Z176107
Stock: S3138A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 136,032 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$3,811
Mike Maroone Chevrolet South - Colorado Springs / Colorado
**FREE DELIVERY ANYWHERE IN COLORADO**, MP3- USB- AUX PORT**, AIR CONDITIONING**, CRUISE CONTROL**, POWER WINDOWS**, POWER LOCKS**, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE**. FWDhttps://www.kbb.com/kbbreport/c0k2h
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Saturn ION 2 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Post-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G8AJ58F17Z204989
Stock: S204989
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 89,977 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental UseFair Deal
$5,000
John Kennedy Mazda of Pottstown - Pottstown / Pennsylvania
John Kennedy Ford Mazda of Pottstown is pleased to offer this wonderful-looking 2007 Saturn ION in Burgundy This vehicle has passed our comprehensive inspection and comes with the following features; **LOW MILES**, **NON SMOKER**, **LOCAL TRADE**.24/32 City/Highway MPGHere at John Kennedy of Pottstown, we're committed to providing our Pottstown, Boyertown, Collegeville, Red Hill, Exton, Paoli, Shillington, Souderton, Coatesville, Royersford, Douglasville, and Philadelphia drivers with the ultimate dealership experience. From a comprehensive selection of new Ford and Mazda models and budget-friendly used cars to car loans and Ford Mazda leases and friendly service, there's a variety of reasons why our customers continue to return to our conveniently located showroom. From the moment you walk into our showroom to the moment you walk out the doors, the John Kennedy of Pottstown team will provide you with the continued service you need to enjoy every mile. Are you interested in learning more about our offerings or rich-history? Consider joining us at 3189 West Ridge Pike Pottstown, PA 19464, where we're a just a quick drive away from Philadelphia and Reading PA. John Kennedy Ford Mazda of Pottstown is located 17 miles NW of King of Prussia, PA. Conveniently positioned right off of Route 422 on Ridge Pike. It is also minutes away from the Philadelphia Premium Outlets in Oaks, PA. We ship anywhere in the US.And only minutes from the Philadelphia Premium Outlets. We truly look forward to assisting you today and in the future with all of your automotive needs! Visit us on the web at www.fordofpottstown.com or call us at 610-495-1700.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Saturn ION 3 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Post-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G8AL55F87Z145633
Stock: 20M353B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 142,368 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental UseFair Deal
$5,000
Priced Rite Auto Sales - Lincoln / Nebraska
Thanks for checking out our 2007 Saturn Ion!! What a great school car! Come check it out!! PREVIEWEPA 32 MPG Hwy/24 MPG City! ION 2 trim. Onboard Communications System, CD Player, iPod/MP3 Input, 'affordable and reliable' -Edmunds.com. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating.KEY FEATURES INCLUDEiPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Onboard Communications SystemEXPERTS CONCLUDE5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Passenger Front Crash Rating.VISIT US TODAYWe are proud to call Lincoln home since 1987. We would like to thank our customers for making us among the highest rated dealers in Lincoln on Google reviews with 4.9 Stars.Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Saturn ION 2 with Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Post-collision safety system.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G8AJ55F77Z124374
Stock: 124374
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 102,301 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$3,990
Twin Motors - Madison / Ohio
This is a nice well taken care of Saturn Ion. The interior is nice and clean. The exterior has some minor imperfections but is still pretty nice. It runs and drives really well and is excellent on fuel economy. If you are looking for a budget friendly reliable vehicle this one should be calling your name! Right now the used car market is in a great shortage of inventory, the lower costing vehicles are in high demand and low supply. Come check this one out before someone else does!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Saturn ION 2 with Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Post-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G8AJ55FX7Z161774
Stock: 2609
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 92,655 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$4,995
Velishek Auto Sales - Prior Lake / Minnesota
Vehicle Highlights***1 Owner>>> Clean Carfax Report>>> 92000 Miles>>> ION>>> 2.2L 4 Cylinder Engine>>> Auxiliary Port>>> On-Star>>> Gray Cloth Seats>>>Check Out More Options Below......
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Saturn ION 2 with Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Post-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G8AJ55FX7Z105446
Stock: 16310-90
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 106,707 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,300
National Car Mart - Cleveland / Ohio
We have been Cleveland's leading Independent dealership for over 50 years. Every vehicle we sell has been safety inspected and serviced and is ready for immediate delivery. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. If you are interested in this vehicle, it is our suggestion that you contact us at your earliest convenience, as we do turn our inventory very quickly.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Saturn ION 2 with Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Post-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G8AM15F37Z180327
Stock: 02727
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 121,461 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,500
Cable Dahmer Chevrolet - Independence / Missouri
Come in today and experience the Cable Dahmer difference! This vehicle is located at Cable - Dahmer Chevrolet Inc! Call for a free test drive in this 2007 Saturn ION. FWD 2007 Saturn ION 3 16" Machined Face Aluminum Wheels, 4-Speaker Coaxial Audio System Feature, AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player/MP3 Playback, Driver & Front Passenger Interior Map Lights, Power Sunroof, Remote Keyless Entry, Tilt steering wheel. Contact us online or give us a call at (866) 650-1809 to have your questions answered, obtain a price quote for this vehicle, or schedule your test drive today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Saturn ION 3 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Sunroof/Moonroof, 2nd Row Bucket Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G8AW15F17Z143688
Stock: D97775A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 42,931 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,618
Simotes Motor Sales & Service - Minooka / Illinois
** This vehicle is covered by our 15-day or 500 mile limited warranty! There may also be factory warranty remaining and most vehicles are eligible for extended service contracts. Ask for more details when you stop in or over the phone when you call to schedule your appointment. ** Simotes Motor Sales has been a family owned business for over 33 years in Minooka, IL. We have a full service department with certified technicians, five lifts and 10 service bays. All of our vehicles receive several hours of reconditioning to make sure they are ready for the next owner, you! We are a hassle-free pricing store and spend tens of hours each week to make sure you are receiving the best value in the entire Midwest. Being a local business for 33 years has allowed us to obtain some of the best auto lenders in the country. We have lenders with interest rates as low as 2.99% and also offer financing to customers with insufficient credit, at interest rates you would be surprised by! We have great relationships with smaller credit unions and large national banks, with everything in between. Ask about our financing options today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Saturn ION 2 with Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Post-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G8AJ58F17Z103466
Stock: 103466
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 107,329 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$3,201
Russ Darrow Mitsubishi - Waukesha / Wisconsin
What is Wholesale Reserve? At Russ Darrow, we understand that some of our customers are on a tight budget and only need transportation. These vehicles are fully inspected and rather than send them to auction, we have reserved them for you at reduced prices. Any mechanical issues are clearly disclosed on the vehicle. They may not be perfect but they may be just perfect for you! 2007 Saturn ION 2 Polar White ECOTEC 2.2L I4 MPI DOHC 16V FWD~ RUSS DARROW GOLD CARD ($1,597 Value) INCLUDED WITH THIS VEHICLE! ~~* 3 Oil Changes at no cost* PRIORITY Service Scheduling* BUY 4 Oil Changes, Get the 5th Oil Change at no cost* Complimentary Car Wash with Any Service* Complimentary 1-Day Rental with $400+ of Repairs or Maintenance* Complimentary Shuttle Service (Round Trip in Our Trade Area)* Complimentary Multi-Point Inspection with Any Service* AND MORE!Disclaimer(Tax, title, license, and service fees extra)Due to constantly changing market conditions our published live market prices are valid for 24 hours.Russ Darrow pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received more than one key from the previous owner, we include them. Additional keys, as well as dealer-installed accessories, may be purchased at the time of sale.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Saturn ION 2 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Post-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G8AJ55F27Z151708
Stock: WMBS2874A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 116,636 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$3,900
Bill Marsh Buick GMC - Traverse City / Michigan
Wholesale to the Public, As-Is with NO warranty. No 5-Day Moneyback Guarantee. This vehicle is offered for sale to the public before it is wholesaled at an auction. This vehicle HAS NOT BEEN MECHANICALLY INSPECTED and is likely to have mechanical defects. We encourage potential buyers to have this vehicle inspected (at the buyer's expense). This vehicle is sold in its current condition with any and all defects. No warranties or guarantees apply to this vehicle. Wholesale to the Public, As-Is with NO warranty. No 5-Day Moneyback Guarantee.Call For More Details!Clean CARFAX.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Saturn ION 2 with Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Post-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G8AJ55F77Z158167
Stock: BM26732
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 119,403 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$2,500
Cadillac of Sioux Falls - Sioux Falls / South Dakota
Step into the 2007 Saturn ION! Our sales reps are knowledgeable and professional. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. We are here to help you.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Saturn ION 2 with Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Post-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G8AZ55FX7Z116150
Stock: 86105A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-05-2020
- 195,191 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$2,555
Serra Honda - O Fallon / Illinois
Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. This Saturn ION is well equipped and includes the following key features and benefits, 6 Disc CD Changer, Emergency communication system: OnStar, Front anti-roll bar, ION 2 Cloth Seat Trim, Occupant sensing airbag, Rear anti-roll bar, Variably intermittent wipers.2007 Saturn ION 2 Black Onyx 26/35 City/Highway MPGThis vehicle is being sold without any warranty or guarantee. We recommend that you have this vehicle inspected before you make a purchase decision. Budget any additional costs to make this vehicle up to your standards. Any and all repairs will be your financial responsibility.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Saturn ION 2 with Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Post-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G8AZ55F87Z103476
Stock: 203721B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 58,683 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,999
M & R Auto Sales - Plainfield / New Jersey
New Sway Bar Lynks Just Installed.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Saturn ION 3 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Post-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G8AL55FX7Z190539
Stock: 7Z190539-53
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 113,897 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$3,593$850 Below Market
AutoNation Subaru Arapahoe - Centennial / Colorado
Air Conditioning Preferred Pkg 4-Wheel Anti-Lock Brake System (Abs) AM/FM Stereo W/CD Player/MP3 15" Steel Wheels W/Sport Covers 2.2L Dohc Mfi 16-Valve I4 Ecotec Engine 4-Speed Automatic Transmission Ion 2 Cloth Seat Upholstery P195/60R15 All-Season Touring Tires Solid Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Check out this gently-used 2006 Saturn Ion we recently got in. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Why spend more money than you have to? This Saturn Ion will help you keep the extra money you'd normally spend on gas. This low mileage Saturn Ion has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. A truly breathtaking example of pure vehicle design achievement...this is the vehicle of your dreams! All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Saturn ION 2 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Post-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G8AJ55F86Z107789
Stock: 6Z107789
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-26-2020
