Used 2007 Saturn ION for Sale Near Me

64 listings
ION Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 64 listings
  • 2007 Saturn ION 2
    used

    2007 Saturn ION 2

    118,383 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $3,687

    $1,466 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Saturn ION 2 in Black
    used

    2007 Saturn ION 2

    180,882 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $3,100

    $369 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Saturn ION 3 in Gold
    used

    2007 Saturn ION 3

    118,466 miles
    Good Deal

    $3,933

    $639 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Saturn ION 3 in Gold
    used

    2007 Saturn ION 3

    129,956 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $3,999

    $542 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Saturn ION 2 in Gray
    used

    2007 Saturn ION 2

    136,032 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,811

    Details
  • 2007 Saturn ION 3 in Dark Red
    used

    2007 Saturn ION 3

    89,977 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $5,000

    Details
  • 2007 Saturn ION 2 in Black
    used

    2007 Saturn ION 2

    142,368 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $5,000

    Details
  • 2007 Saturn ION 2
    used

    2007 Saturn ION 2

    102,301 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $3,990

    Details
  • 2007 Saturn ION 2 in Gray
    used

    2007 Saturn ION 2

    92,655 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2007 Saturn ION 2 in Red
    used

    2007 Saturn ION 2

    106,707 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,300

    Details
  • 2007 Saturn ION 3 in Silver
    used

    2007 Saturn ION 3

    121,461 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,500

    Details
  • 2007 Saturn ION 2 in Gold
    used

    2007 Saturn ION 2

    42,931 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,618

    Details
  • 2007 Saturn ION 2 in White
    used

    2007 Saturn ION 2

    107,329 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $3,201

    Details
  • 2007 Saturn ION 2 in Gold
    used

    2007 Saturn ION 2

    116,636 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $3,900

    Details
  • 2007 Saturn ION 2 in Gray
    used

    2007 Saturn ION 2

    119,403 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $2,500

    Details
  • 2007 Saturn ION 2 in Black
    used

    2007 Saturn ION 2

    195,191 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $2,555

    Details
  • 2007 Saturn ION 3 in Black
    used

    2007 Saturn ION 3

    58,683 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,999

    Details
  • 2006 Saturn ION 2 in Gold
    used

    2006 Saturn ION 2

    113,897 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $3,593

    $850 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Saturn ION

Read recent reviews for the Saturn ION
Overall Consumer Rating
4106 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 106 reviews
  • 5
    (46%)
  • 4
    (24%)
  • 3
    (17%)
  • 2
    (8%)
  • 1
    (5%)
Great Car
Nick Anderson,02/05/2016
2 4dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 4A)
Second Saturn I have owned . The first one wouldn't quit. I gave it to my step son with 250,000 miles and still ran strong. I bought my Saturn Ion Coupe new in 2007. Same reliable service and still own it in 2016. If you take care of a Saturn , it will take care of you. Most important, where can you get a small sporty car that has a fold down front seat? Can't tell you how many 8ft. boards I have hauled home.
Report abuse
