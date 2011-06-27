Used 2005 Saturn ION Sedan Consumer Reviews
Good Bang For The Buck
I bought the car with 130,000 on it. It now has 150,000 and no problems at all. I was not fond of this car at all but after driving it for a year it really grew on me. granted it's no jewel but 20 bucks to fill the tank, 20 bucks for an oil change and virtually maintenance free, how could you complain? The fact that the car is basically dent proof is another plus, i was in two accidents with this car and there is literally not a scratch on it. it's slow compared to other cars but gives you NO problems. Although i am getting a new car i must say that i will miss this car and hope that i have as much good luck with my ion as i do my altima. Might not be the best but you wont regret it. honestly.
Saturn ion base model
This is first car I bought to get credit rating. I love this car! Manual transmission. 40/gal. Never got less no matter what I carry! Son got 35/gal. Aggressive driver! Love this car! I also like where the dash is. Lights are good there. Don't bother night vision.
gotta give it credit
i'v gotta give this car good props i picked it up for $5,500 and didnt like it one bit after driving it for awhile it grew on me i,v never had any problems with any saturn i,v ever owned (3) and my ion is no exception the dealer told me about common problems with ions and i have not had one off them happen to me i,v grown to really like my ion and have put 18 inch wheels on it and it does look good i,m happy i bought this car its no jewl but for the money my saturn ion was a great deal and a great car
what to watch out for
Beware the "switch from hell", the ignition/park switch that lets the key know it the car is in park gear. Although the company has gone on record that they will fix this defect for 20 years from date of sale, but they did not. My key can be disengaged from the ignition regardless of where it is. Off, acc, and on, does not matter to the key, it will come out anytime, so if it is not fully engaged in OFF the battery will bleed out. And bleed out quite rapidly for some reason, faster than if say you left the lights on or some such.
Love My Saturn, sad I 2 have to replace
I bought my Saturn new with 4 miles on it, it now has 140,000. Never done a thing to it except change oil, new tires and 1 battery! I live in the country and this tiny car has no problems handling the dirt roads. Great in ice and snow too! Great gas milage. Sad they won't be making Saturn anymore. With 140K its time to replace it while I have the finances to.
