Used 2005 Saturn ION Consumer Reviews

Still surprises me everyday RL-2005 , 11/05/2007 13 of 13 people found this review helpful I've had this car for two years and it still puts a smile on my face to drive it 40 miles to work everyday. GM had the injector and pulley kit and catback exhaust that made the car even better for very low cost. I love having a fast, reliable car that handles great and did not break the bank. GM should make all their cars like this one. I may have to upgrade to the turbo Cobalt SS next year. Report Abuse

Good Bang For The Buck Courtney , 10/03/2010 14 of 15 people found this review helpful I bought the car with 130,000 on it. It now has 150,000 and no problems at all. I was not fond of this car at all but after driving it for a year it really grew on me. granted it's no jewel but 20 bucks to fill the tank, 20 bucks for an oil change and virtually maintenance free, how could you complain? The fact that the car is basically dent proof is another plus, i was in two accidents with this car and there is literally not a scratch on it. it's slow compared to other cars but gives you NO problems. Although i am getting a new car i must say that i will miss this car and hope that i have as much good luck with my ion as i do my altima. Might not be the best but you wont regret it. honestly. Report Abuse

Saturn ion base model Cat , 07/11/2010 13 of 14 people found this review helpful This is first car I bought to get credit rating. I love this car! Manual transmission. 40/gal. Never got less no matter what I carry! Son got 35/gal. Aggressive driver! Love this car! I also like where the dash is. Lights are good there. Don't bother night vision. Report Abuse

gotta give it credit nathan , 11/04/2009 6 of 6 people found this review helpful i'v gotta give this car good props i picked it up for $5,500 and didnt like it one bit after driving it for awhile it grew on me i,v never had any problems with any saturn i,v ever owned (3) and my ion is no exception the dealer told me about common problems with ions and i have not had one off them happen to me i,v grown to really like my ion and have put 18 inch wheels on it and it does look good i,m happy i bought this car its no jewl but for the money my saturn ion was a great deal and a great car Report Abuse