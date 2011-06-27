  1. Home
  2. Saturn
  3. Saturn ION
  4. Used 2005 Saturn ION
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2005 Saturn ION Consumer Reviews

More about the 2005 ION
5(58%)4(23%)3(9%)2(9%)1(1%)
4.3
161 reviews
Write a review
See all IONS for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,273 - $2,562
Used ION for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
12345...33

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Still surprises me everyday

RL-2005, 11/05/2007
13 of 13 people found this review helpful

I've had this car for two years and it still puts a smile on my face to drive it 40 miles to work everyday. GM had the injector and pulley kit and catback exhaust that made the car even better for very low cost. I love having a fast, reliable car that handles great and did not break the bank. GM should make all their cars like this one. I may have to upgrade to the turbo Cobalt SS next year.

Report Abuse

Good Bang For The Buck

Courtney, 10/03/2010
14 of 15 people found this review helpful

I bought the car with 130,000 on it. It now has 150,000 and no problems at all. I was not fond of this car at all but after driving it for a year it really grew on me. granted it's no jewel but 20 bucks to fill the tank, 20 bucks for an oil change and virtually maintenance free, how could you complain? The fact that the car is basically dent proof is another plus, i was in two accidents with this car and there is literally not a scratch on it. it's slow compared to other cars but gives you NO problems. Although i am getting a new car i must say that i will miss this car and hope that i have as much good luck with my ion as i do my altima. Might not be the best but you wont regret it. honestly.

Report Abuse

Saturn ion base model

Cat, 07/11/2010
13 of 14 people found this review helpful

This is first car I bought to get credit rating. I love this car! Manual transmission. 40/gal. Never got less no matter what I carry! Son got 35/gal. Aggressive driver! Love this car! I also like where the dash is. Lights are good there. Don't bother night vision.

Report Abuse

gotta give it credit

nathan, 11/04/2009
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

i'v gotta give this car good props i picked it up for $5,500 and didnt like it one bit after driving it for awhile it grew on me i,v never had any problems with any saturn i,v ever owned (3) and my ion is no exception the dealer told me about common problems with ions and i have not had one off them happen to me i,v grown to really like my ion and have put 18 inch wheels on it and it does look good i,m happy i bought this car its no jewl but for the money my saturn ion was a great deal and a great car

Report Abuse

Great car

M, 03/21/2016
Red Line 4dr Quad Coupe (2.0L 4cyl S/C 5M)
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

Agile, fast, great brakes, excellent front seats, good stereo.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
12345...33
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all IONS for sale

Related Used 2005 Saturn ION info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles