Used 1998 Saab 9000 Consumer Reviews

Saab 9000 a real classic ron , 09/03/2006 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Excellent mix of size, utility, styling, luxury, and performance in a startlingly eco-friendly road warrior. Report Abuse

My Saab Corey , 03/20/2002 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I love this car.It truly combines power,luxury and refinement.Safety is also very high on this praise list because my car was totalled and I was able to walk away.What A Car! Report Abuse

Great concept ! Melvin Wals , 12/22/2003 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I bought the car new in 1997. It always has been very satisfactory. Unfortunately Saab stopped producing this great concept in the year I bought it. I can´t imagine trading it in for a nowadays car. The Audi A8 Avant showcar was quite nice, but I heard they won´t take it in production. Maybe the VW Touareg would be a convincing alternative. Nevertheless: A reassuring thought that this car will probably run for many many years. Report Abuse

The last 9000 - fun and practical robh19 , 04/07/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful We bought the 98 9000 off lease as we needed a bigger car. Heard alot about 9000s and got a good deal. The car, minus some expensive trips to the mechanic for routine maintenance (Typical, I found, for this car) has been great. Fast, handles well, hauls everything in the world - incredibly versatile, something most euro-sedans are NOT these days (you get it THEIR way only). Plus, it comes optioned- out only, so there's no picking and choosing (like the BMW and Audi), which helps hold the cost down on initial purchase. Report Abuse