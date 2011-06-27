1998 Saab 9000 Review
- Biggest hatchback on the market means that this is one of the most versatile luxury cars you can buy.
- Being replaced later this year by the Saab 9-5.
The Saab 9000 is at the end of the line in 1998. A limited run of 1,300 cars will be offered in the States before Saab introduces its all-new 9-5 later this year.
The 9000 will be missed because of its great use of space and power. This year, the only model offered will be the CSE Turbo edition. With a five-speed transmission matched to an Ecopower turbocharged four-cylinder engine that makes 225 horsepower and 252 foot-pounds of torque, this full-size car is capable of out accelerating many sport coupes and most other sport sedans. Interiors are comfortable and roomy enough for five adults and all the gear they require for a weekend getaway. The best feature of all on the 9000 CSE is its price tag; the car costs only slightly more than most midsized prestige models, such as the Lexus ES300 and Acura 3.2TL
The only problem with the 9000 is that it will be replaced by the all-new Saab 9-5 early this spring. Although we're not convinced that the 9-5 is a better car than the 9000, you may end up kicking yourself for spending $35,000 on yesterday's news. If you love Saabs because of their uniqueness, buy a 9000 today. If you love Saabs because of their safety and performance, wait 'til the 9-5 comes out. A faster, friendlier vehicle may reward your patience.
