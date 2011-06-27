  1. Home
1998 Saab 9000 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Biggest hatchback on the market means that this is one of the most versatile luxury cars you can buy.
  • Being replaced later this year by the Saab 9-5.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

The Saab 9000 is at the end of the line in 1998. A limited run of 1,300 cars will be offered in the States before Saab introduces its all-new 9-5 later this year.

The 9000 will be missed because of its great use of space and power. This year, the only model offered will be the CSE Turbo edition. With a five-speed transmission matched to an Ecopower turbocharged four-cylinder engine that makes 225 horsepower and 252 foot-pounds of torque, this full-size car is capable of out accelerating many sport coupes and most other sport sedans. Interiors are comfortable and roomy enough for five adults and all the gear they require for a weekend getaway. The best feature of all on the 9000 CSE is its price tag; the car costs only slightly more than most midsized prestige models, such as the Lexus ES300 and Acura 3.2TL

The only problem with the 9000 is that it will be replaced by the all-new Saab 9-5 early this spring. Although we're not convinced that the 9-5 is a better car than the 9000, you may end up kicking yourself for spending $35,000 on yesterday's news. If you love Saabs because of their uniqueness, buy a 9000 today. If you love Saabs because of their safety and performance, wait 'til the 9-5 comes out. A faster, friendlier vehicle may reward your patience.

1998 Highlights

No changes to the aging 9000.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1998 Saab 9000.

5(60%)
4(40%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
5 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 5 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Saab 9000 a real classic
ron,09/03/2006
Excellent mix of size, utility, styling, luxury, and performance in a startlingly eco-friendly road warrior.
My Saab
Corey,03/20/2002
I love this car.It truly combines power,luxury and refinement.Safety is also very high on this praise list because my car was totalled and I was able to walk away.What A Car!
Great concept !
Melvin Wals,12/22/2003
I bought the car new in 1997. It always has been very satisfactory. Unfortunately Saab stopped producing this great concept in the year I bought it. I can´t imagine trading it in for a nowadays car. The Audi A8 Avant showcar was quite nice, but I heard they won´t take it in production. Maybe the VW Touareg would be a convincing alternative. Nevertheless: A reassuring thought that this car will probably run for many many years.
The last 9000 - fun and practical
robh19,04/07/2003
We bought the 98 9000 off lease as we needed a bigger car. Heard alot about 9000s and got a good deal. The car, minus some expensive trips to the mechanic for routine maintenance (Typical, I found, for this car) has been great. Fast, handles well, hauls everything in the world - incredibly versatile, something most euro-sedans are NOT these days (you get it THEIR way only). Plus, it comes optioned- out only, so there's no picking and choosing (like the BMW and Audi), which helps hold the cost down on initial purchase.
See all 5 reviews of the 1998 Saab 9000
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
225 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 1998 Saab 9000 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1998 Saab 9000

Used 1998 Saab 9000 Overview

The Used 1998 Saab 9000 is offered in the following submodels: 9000 Hatchback. Available styles include CSE Turbo 4dr Hatchback.

What's a good price on a Used 1998 Saab 9000?

