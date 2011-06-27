  1. Home
  2. Saab
  3. Saab 9000
  4. Used 1992 Saab 9000
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1992 Saab 9000 Features & Specs

More about the 1992 9000
Overview
See 9000 Inventory
See 9000 Inventory
See 9000 Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual4-speed automatic5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG201819
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual4-speed automatic5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/24 mpg15/22 mpg17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)313.2/417.6 mi.261.0/382.8 mi.295.8/417.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.4 gal.17.4 gal.17.4 gal.
Combined MPG201819
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque157 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm222 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm244 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l2.3 l2.3 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 5500 rpm200 hp @ 5000 rpm200 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle35.8 ft.35.8 ft.35.8 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.38.6 in.38.6 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.41.5 in.41.5 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity57 cu.ft.no57 cu.ft.
Length183.7 in.188.2 in.183.7 in.
Curb weight3089 lbs.3288 lbs.3166 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place24.3 cu.ft.15.6 cu.ft.24.3 cu.ft.
Height55.9 in.55.9 in.55.9 in.
Wheel base105.2 in.105.2 in.105.2 in.
Width69.4 in.69.4 in.69.4 in.
See 9000 InventorySee 9000 InventorySee 9000 Inventory

Related Used 1992 Saab 9000 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles