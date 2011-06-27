Used 1992 Saab 9000 Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|4-speed automatic
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|20
|18
|19
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|4-speed automatic
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|18/24 mpg
|15/22 mpg
|17/24 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|313.2/417.6 mi.
|261.0/382.8 mi.
|295.8/417.6 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|17.4 gal.
|17.4 gal.
|17.4 gal.
|Combined MPG
|20
|18
|19
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|157 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm
|222 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
|244 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.3 l
|2.3 l
|2.3 l
|Horsepower
|150 hp @ 5500 rpm
|200 hp @ 5000 rpm
|200 hp @ 5000 rpm
|Turning circle
|35.8 ft.
|35.8 ft.
|35.8 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|38.6 in.
|38.6 in.
|38.6 in.
|Front leg room
|41.5 in.
|41.5 in.
|41.5 in.
|Measurements
|Maximum cargo capacity
|57 cu.ft.
|no
|57 cu.ft.
|Length
|183.7 in.
|188.2 in.
|183.7 in.
|Curb weight
|3089 lbs.
|3288 lbs.
|3166 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|24.3 cu.ft.
|15.6 cu.ft.
|24.3 cu.ft.
|Height
|55.9 in.
|55.9 in.
|55.9 in.
|Wheel base
|105.2 in.
|105.2 in.
|105.2 in.
|Width
|69.4 in.
|69.4 in.
|69.4 in.
