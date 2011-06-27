Estimated values
1996 Saab 900 S 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$906
|$1,401
|$1,672
|Clean
|$797
|$1,237
|$1,476
|Average
|$580
|$908
|$1,085
|Rough
|$363
|$579
|$693
Estimated values
1996 Saab 900 SE V6 4dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,004
|$1,482
|$1,744
|Clean
|$883
|$1,308
|$1,540
|Average
|$643
|$960
|$1,132
|Rough
|$402
|$612
|$723
Estimated values
1996 Saab 900 SE Turbo 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$975
|$1,459
|$1,723
|Clean
|$858
|$1,288
|$1,521
|Average
|$624
|$945
|$1,118
|Rough
|$390
|$602
|$714
Estimated values
1996 Saab 900 SE V6 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,121
|$1,568
|$1,813
|Clean
|$986
|$1,384
|$1,600
|Average
|$717
|$1,015
|$1,176
|Rough
|$448
|$647
|$752
Estimated values
1996 Saab 900 SE Turbo 4dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$989
|$1,469
|$1,734
|Clean
|$870
|$1,297
|$1,531
|Average
|$633
|$952
|$1,125
|Rough
|$396
|$607
|$719
Estimated values
1996 Saab 900 SE Turbo 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,095
|$1,546
|$1,795
|Clean
|$964
|$1,365
|$1,585
|Average
|$701
|$1,002
|$1,165
|Rough
|$438
|$639
|$744
Estimated values
1996 Saab 900 S 4dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$916
|$1,409
|$1,680
|Clean
|$806
|$1,244
|$1,483
|Average
|$586
|$913
|$1,090
|Rough
|$366
|$582
|$697
Estimated values
1996 Saab 900 S 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,038
|$1,510
|$1,768
|Clean
|$913
|$1,333
|$1,561
|Average
|$664
|$978
|$1,147
|Rough
|$415
|$623
|$733