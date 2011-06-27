Estimated values
1994 Subaru SVX LSi 2dr Coupe AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$822
|$1,477
|$1,832
|Clean
|$726
|$1,308
|$1,623
|Average
|$534
|$970
|$1,205
|Rough
|$342
|$632
|$787
Estimated values
1994 Subaru SVX L 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$591
|$1,259
|$1,619
|Clean
|$522
|$1,115
|$1,435
|Average
|$384
|$827
|$1,065
|Rough
|$246
|$538
|$696
Estimated values
1994 Subaru SVX LS 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$703
|$1,297
|$1,619
|Clean
|$621
|$1,148
|$1,435
|Average
|$457
|$851
|$1,065
|Rough
|$292
|$555
|$696