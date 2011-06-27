Used 1992 Saab 900 Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Can't give it up Devotee , 08/20/2006 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I have owned this car over 13 years and can't give it up. I used to trade every 3 years, but my Saab has it all (except cup holders). Spent very little in repairs, gave it regular maintenance and it just keeps running through everything. Have hauled everything in the back including bricks, but she still cleans up like a new car. No rust (after 13 years in Indiana winters), paint still like new, as is the interior. I had to replace the CD player, and convert the air, but after 13 years and nearly 140,000 miles, I wouldn't dream of trading her for anything. She is a great work car and will drive on any terrain as long as the clearance is OK. I will drive her until the wheels fall off. Report Abuse

Will never sell my Saab ottobauta , 03/13/2007 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Well, I'm very happy with my Saab. I love the way it rides. The motor is so quiet that one thinks sometimes that the engine is off when it's on. It's a great experience to drive such fantastic piece of machinery. The style of the body just talks to you. Its' my girl and I can't get enough of her. She handles sweet and she's fast. I'm putting a new convertible roof on her and I can't wait.

The Only Car I've Loved fstopp , 06/23/2003 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This car has been a joy to own. It has the unique image I desire, the cargo space to accommodate my photo gear and dog (and now husband too), and was tough enough to handle forest service roads as long as they weren't designated 4WD only. While the clearance is low compared to an SUV, it's high for a sedan. Other than regular maintenance items, I have had no extra expenses with this vehicle. It is still very reliable, though as it gets older, obviously more and more basics will need replacing.

A quality vehicle skimeister , 02/09/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Had it since day one drove it as a first car for 3 yrs nows its asecond vehicle . Economical to run comfortable to drive ans SAFE to operate in ALL conditions . I'm a Alpine Skier am use this as my ski car . Its very stable in all conditions , Holds a TON of gear and get great mileage . I'm holing onto it tillIT DIES which may be a LOOONG time .I have a little Sports car too which after 2 yrs I'm trading to get a NEW 2003 Saab