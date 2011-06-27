  1. Home
  2. Saab
  3. Saab 900
  4. Used 1992 Saab 900
  5. Used 1992 Saab 900 Hatchback
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1992 Saab 900 Hatchback Consumer Reviews

More about the 1992 900
5(66%)4(16%)3(18%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.5
6 reviews
Write a review
See all 900s for sale
List Price Estimate
$765 - $1,846
Used 900 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Can't give it up

Devotee, 08/20/2006
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

I have owned this car over 13 years and can't give it up. I used to trade every 3 years, but my Saab has it all (except cup holders). Spent very little in repairs, gave it regular maintenance and it just keeps running through everything. Have hauled everything in the back including bricks, but she still cleans up like a new car. No rust (after 13 years in Indiana winters), paint still like new, as is the interior. I had to replace the CD player, and convert the air, but after 13 years and nearly 140,000 miles, I wouldn't dream of trading her for anything. She is a great work car and will drive on any terrain as long as the clearance is OK. I will drive her until the wheels fall off.

Report Abuse

Will never sell my Saab

ottobauta, 03/13/2007
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

Well, I'm very happy with my Saab. I love the way it rides. The motor is so quiet that one thinks sometimes that the engine is off when it's on. It's a great experience to drive such fantastic piece of machinery. The style of the body just talks to you. Its' my girl and I can't get enough of her. She handles sweet and she's fast. I'm putting a new convertible roof on her and I can't wait.

Report Abuse

The Only Car I've Loved

fstopp, 06/23/2003
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

This car has been a joy to own. It has the unique image I desire, the cargo space to accommodate my photo gear and dog (and now husband too), and was tough enough to handle forest service roads as long as they weren't designated 4WD only. While the clearance is low compared to an SUV, it's high for a sedan. Other than regular maintenance items, I have had no extra expenses with this vehicle. It is still very reliable, though as it gets older, obviously more and more basics will need replacing.

Report Abuse

A quality vehicle

skimeister, 02/09/2003
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Had it since day one drove it as a first car for 3 yrs nows its asecond vehicle . Economical to run comfortable to drive ans SAFE to operate in ALL conditions . I'm a Alpine Skier am use this as my ski car . Its very stable in all conditions , Holds a TON of gear and get great mileage . I'm holing onto it tillIT DIES which may be a LOOONG time .I have a little Sports car too which after 2 yrs I'm trading to get a NEW 2003 Saab

Report Abuse

tough as nail

purple1, 01/23/2004
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I have always loved these cars for their looks. They are very tough and reliable. The engeins usually outlast the body just like the olds Volvo 240's.

Report Abuse
12
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all 900s for sale

Related Used 1992 Saab 900 Hatchback info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles