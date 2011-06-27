Used 1992 Saab 900 Hatchback Consumer Reviews
Can't give it up
I have owned this car over 13 years and can't give it up. I used to trade every 3 years, but my Saab has it all (except cup holders). Spent very little in repairs, gave it regular maintenance and it just keeps running through everything. Have hauled everything in the back including bricks, but she still cleans up like a new car. No rust (after 13 years in Indiana winters), paint still like new, as is the interior. I had to replace the CD player, and convert the air, but after 13 years and nearly 140,000 miles, I wouldn't dream of trading her for anything. She is a great work car and will drive on any terrain as long as the clearance is OK. I will drive her until the wheels fall off.
Will never sell my Saab
Well, I'm very happy with my Saab. I love the way it rides. The motor is so quiet that one thinks sometimes that the engine is off when it's on. It's a great experience to drive such fantastic piece of machinery. The style of the body just talks to you. Its' my girl and I can't get enough of her. She handles sweet and she's fast. I'm putting a new convertible roof on her and I can't wait.
The Only Car I've Loved
This car has been a joy to own. It has the unique image I desire, the cargo space to accommodate my photo gear and dog (and now husband too), and was tough enough to handle forest service roads as long as they weren't designated 4WD only. While the clearance is low compared to an SUV, it's high for a sedan. Other than regular maintenance items, I have had no extra expenses with this vehicle. It is still very reliable, though as it gets older, obviously more and more basics will need replacing.
A quality vehicle
Had it since day one drove it as a first car for 3 yrs nows its asecond vehicle . Economical to run comfortable to drive ans SAFE to operate in ALL conditions . I'm a Alpine Skier am use this as my ski car . Its very stable in all conditions , Holds a TON of gear and get great mileage . I'm holing onto it tillIT DIES which may be a LOOONG time .I have a little Sports car too which after 2 yrs I'm trading to get a NEW 2003 Saab
tough as nail
I have always loved these cars for their looks. They are very tough and reliable. The engeins usually outlast the body just like the olds Volvo 240's.
Sponsored cars related to the 900
Related Used 1992 Saab 900 Hatchback info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner