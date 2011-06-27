Used 2009 Saab 9-7X SUV Consumer Reviews
Great Luxury SUV
This SUV is fun to drive, and handles superbly in the snow. The price for a used one is incredibly low. I would recommend this vehicle to anyone that wants luxury, and all the equipment. Everyone compliments the exterior design and appearance. And those who ride in it want to know where to buy one.
Can't beat the value!
I just recently purchased a new 9-7x. I have to say that I would not have looked at this vehicle if I had to pay the sticker price of $43,000, but with $17,000 in rebates and other incentives this vehicle is a great value. I already have a Trailblazer so I am familiar with the platform. As you might expect the Saab is much nicer on the inside and has much better handling. The only knock is the fuel economy but I knew this from the Trailblazer. If you can get the rebates and incentives and you're in the SUV market, I think this SUV is worth a look.
Good SUV value
Due to the incentives and rebates I was able to purchase a 9-7X brand new for 25,000. For the price this is an outstanding value for this vehicle considering it comes with a 50,000 mile warranty. Comfortable, fun to drive and the interior is better than the other SUV's I tested costing much more. The six cylinder has ample power and it handles the road better than the 4-Runner I owned. I know people like to point out that this is not a "true" SAAB. However, this is not a a typical GM offering either. For the price I did not find a better mid-sized SUV.
9 7x - 5.3
Great SUV. Performance and handling are like no other SUV I have driven. We test drove both the 6 and 8 cylinder, and opted for the 8. Fuel economy was not much different between 6 or 8 so we went for the power. Wise choice. The V-8 power together with all wheel drive is fantastic.
9-7x aero is the way to go
ok so we had 2 Saab before, regular saloon cars. I daily drive a new corvette C7 and my wife daily drive range rover. we got tired of range rover as it is always having some weird stuff happening to it and my wife wanted something sportier. So we decided to buy a Saab 9-7s aero, because of the LS2 corvette motor. Let me put it in just one phrase: When I can not be in my C7 because I need to tow or get something big, I drive gladly my Saab 9-7x aero, because it feels like corvette made an suv. I kid you not, if you are a gear head/track guy like me, and you dont want to spend 130k in a pepper super turbo bla bla bla Porsche and want a more comfortable ride in a super fast suv, then you need to get yourself one of these Saab 9-7x aero, you will not regret it. it is super fast if you know how to squeeze throttle properly, it brakes fine and yes the pedal does not have that much travel or exotic car feeling, but it should not as it is a race suv, it just be less travel and more foot pressure. yes it is stiff like a sport car, so unless you have a gear head wife like me, your wife wont like it as it does not drive like a clumsy suv. interior is exactly what I was looking for, spacious, incredible leather and we own a range rover so we can compare and it is has good as range rover. the console as a touch screen more responsive than in my C7, cargo is great and gauges is just what I needed. again it is very stiff for a SUV, so if you are buying it for your wife, make sure she drives it first. the outside looks good but could be a little better, but paint with sprinkles is just great. And what can I say it has an LS2 motor, so when you push throttle things happened. obviously gas consumption is has bad as a range rover, almost as bad. Overall I would say, if you have the cash and find a Saab 9-7x Aero, buy it, dont think about it buy it.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the 9-7X
Related Used 2009 Saab 9-7X SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner