Vehicle overview

Enthusiasts with a penchant for Swedish-flavored transportation -- and, perhaps with a Saab passenger car already parked outside -- may think they've found the utility vehicle of their dreams when they lay eyes on the 2009 Saab 9-7X. Front fascias can be deceiving, however. Behind that distinctively Swedish face, the 9-7X is basically a gussied-up Chevrolet TrailBlazer, a back-of-the-pack midsize SUV that received its last redesign seven years ago.

Like its corporate cousins, the 2009 Saab 9-7X continues to ride on a truck-based body-on-frame chassis. However, it's differentiated through recalibrated suspension tuning and some unique exterior and interior design elements -- the signature three-port grille and cleanly styled headlamps give the 9-7X a simple yet sophisticated look up front. From most other angles, though, the 9-7X looks uncomfortably like its GM relatives. More family resemblance becomes evident when you turn the key and large-displacement, American-style power rumbles to life. There are three flavors to choose from: a base 4.2-liter inline-6, a 5.3-liter V8 or a fire-breathing 390-horsepower 6.0-liter V8.

The 9-7X is generally competent, but it doesn't possess enough unique Saab DNA to compensate for its obvious GM underpinnings and lofty price tag. Competing models like the Acura MDX and Lexus RX 350 offer higher levels of safety, luxury and refinement. Even if you consider yourself a Saabophile, you should think twice before adding this SUV to your stable.