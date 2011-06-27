Used 2011 Saab 9-5 Sedan Consumer Reviews
A Great Car for a Decent Price
First, I must admit that I'm a Saabophile who is now on his eighth Saab. I've owned a Saab since 1988. By far this is the best Saab since my 1984 900 Turbo. The car is very quiet and comfortable. Plus, the amenities abound and make this a good bargain for the price. I love the exterior looks of the vehicle and I've gotten a number of compliments from complete strangers.
Great Car from an New Company
I received my 2011 9-5 Laser Red Aero today. It is visually different from anything on the road and IMHO signals the beginning of a new era for Saab. I have been fortunate to own several high end Audi, BMW, and Mercedes automobiles. When shopping for a car this time I wanted something different from those (excellent) German vehicles. The 2011 9-5 is beautifully made and a very tasteful exercise in restraint. Having recently traded in my A8L it is nice to have a break from chrome and wood. The 9-5 feels very secure on the road and the 2.8L provides more than adequate performance. The pot holed B roads in New England do not break the cars composure even with the optional 19" wheels.
Beautiful and Unique
I have had this car now for 3 weeks and so far it has been a pleasure to drive. I haven't see any others on the road, so it's nice to drive something unique. Handling is responsive, power is adequate and the interior is both comfortable and stylish. Gas mileage is better than rated as well. I'm averaging about 21 in town and have gotten 31 on a recent highway trip of about 100 miles.
4 years of worry free driving
Bought my 2011 9-5 Aero over 4 years ago and have enjoyed it very much. This is not my daily driver, that is a 2010 Saab 9-3 sport-combi manual (yes manual) wagon. Both of these have been flawless. I bought the 9-5 Aero new for $33,000 with an extended warranty that was never used. The only expense was a $65 sensor, which was readily available from GM. I use this car primarily for road trips and do enjoy driving it. I like the aggressive stance, and enjoy the comfort of the car. I figure if I sold it now for even 15k it would still have cost me less than many other cars in terms of depreciation. Not for everyone, but I like that I don't have to turn a knob or click an icon to change a radio station. My wife's Audi is a pain to operate. The Saab is simple to operate, maybe primitive in today's world, but perfectly fine for me.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Big Sporty European Cruiser
My black 9-5 with the Turbo4 premium 18" wheels is just beautiful. Much better looking than the A6 or the new 5 series. And, unlike the A6, 9-5 can be had with a 6 speed manual. It's a big, rock-solid car with lots of sport: firm suspension, good steering. It drives much smaller than it is. On the highway the car is buttoned down and whisper quiet. Saab offers a factory authorized power upgrade that brings torque to 300 ft/lbs. Also, car has tons of tech in cabin and engine has the fancy upgrades: direct injection and twin scroll turbo, so 33 mpg HWY so far. Needless to say I am extremely happy!
