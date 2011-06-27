Vehicle overview

In 1999, the human population topped 6 billion, Wayne Gretzky retired, Britney Spears was an innocent teen and a 17-year-old song by Prince became relevant again. It was also the last time we got an all-new Saab 9-5, a car that lived to be about 160 in human years. Finally Saab has escaped its suspended animation under GM ownership and new management is directing the company, although its engineering partnership with Opel, GM's European brand, remains.

Although a few examples of the new Saab 9-5 trickled out of dealerships last year, the 2011 Saab 9-5 is now available in a variety of trim levels. Though this midsize luxury sedan is based on the same Opel-derived platform as the Buick Regal, shares engines with the Regal and Cadillac SRX, and has its share of interior bits from the GM parts bin, the Saab 9-5 emerges from the factory in Trollhattan, Sweden, as a unique-looking car that establishes a new design language for Saab. The trademark grille remains, but it has been enlarged and emboldened. The A-pillars are blacked out, removing visual bulk from the car, while the C-pillars taper aggressively back into a teardrop tail dominated by full-width LED lighting. Much as the Jaguar XF made V8-powered midsize luxury sedans seem dull by comparison, so too does the 9-5 outshine its V6-powered rivals from other brands.

For 2011, the full 9-5 lineup emerges. The Turbo6 XWD shares the loaded Aero model's powertrain, minus its enhanced handling features and sporty trim. The Turbo4 is the new entry-level model, featuring a turbocharged four-cylinder that produces an underwhelming 220 horsepower but a sufficient 258 pound-feet of torque. Some may scoff at a four-cylinder engine in a $40,000 car, but it's a Saab trademark and Audi's A4 proves that it can work. The expected fuel economy benefit helps as well.

A loaded 2011 Saab 9-5 Aero rings up at more than $50,000, a seemingly shocking sum for a Saab. But consider that a similarly equipped 2011 BMW 535i xDrive or 2011 Mercedes-Benz E350 4Matic costs about $10,000 more, and it begins to sound reasonable.

After barely surviving the GM noose last year, Saab has emerged from the gallows with a car that hopefully gives it life for years to come. It may not have the panache or engineering polish of its German rivals, but we think the 2011 Saab 9-5 offers a lot of driving fun, equipment and style for the money.