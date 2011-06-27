  1. Home
  2. Saab
  3. Saab 9-5
  4. Used 2009 Saab 9-5
  5. Used 2009 Saab 9-5 Sedan
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2009 Saab 9-5 Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 2009 9-5
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
3 reviews
Write a review
See all 9-5s for sale
List Price Estimate
$3,073 - $5,625
Used 9-5 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Personality

reflex, 04/09/2010
16 of 16 people found this review helpful

Great fuel mileage, smooth ride, lots of power, great stereo, comfortable seats, nice hvac system, superb in the snow, sunroof, handles great, looks great, excellent warranty, low insurance rates, 5 star crash rating, and very affordable.

Report Abuse

SaaB 9-5 Great while it lasted...

Sanjay, 02/12/2016
4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 5A)
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Saab a thing of the past Too bad

wes carl, 03/21/2016
4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 5A)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Drove these babys since 1986 Too bad GM got ahold of them I finally got rid of my last 08 and bought a Mercedes Its nice and all but not a Saab I enjoyed there cars for a long time and will miss them

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all 9-5s for sale

Related Used 2009 Saab 9-5 Sedan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles