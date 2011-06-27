Used 2009 Saab 9-5 Sedan Consumer Reviews
Personality
reflex, 04/09/2010
16 of 16 people found this review helpful
Great fuel mileage, smooth ride, lots of power, great stereo, comfortable seats, nice hvac system, superb in the snow, sunroof, handles great, looks great, excellent warranty, low insurance rates, 5 star crash rating, and very affordable.
SaaB 9-5 Great while it lasted...
Sanjay, 02/12/2016
4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 5A)
3 of 3 people found this review helpful
Saab a thing of the past Too bad
wes carl, 03/21/2016
4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 5A)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful
Drove these babys since 1986 Too bad GM got ahold of them I finally got rid of my last 08 and bought a Mercedes Its nice and all but not a Saab I enjoyed there cars for a long time and will miss them
