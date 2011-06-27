Used 2000 Saab 9-5 Consumer Reviews
SAAB 9-5 Aero
I love this car. It's quick, gets good fuel economy and looks expensive. The mid-range acceleration of this car is amazing and there's no turbo lag. I like how the engine is 2.3 liters instead of 2.0 because it makes it so there's not as much lag and the car doesn't have to rely on the turbo as much so the power band is much more linear. If you get this car make sure you get the Aero. It's the best model. It gives you 230 HP according to Saab (But it's been said to be more like 250) and 258 lbs. ft. of torque. It feels even quicker than that though and it can really handle in the corners as well. The steering quickness and feel is excellent and it provides good road and even engine feedback!
2000 Gary Fisher Edition Saab 9-5 Wagon
Purchased this car on eBay w/ 101,000 miles. I drive this car almost 200 miles per day in my sales job. I've replaced the DIC, serpentine belt, and battery since owning the car. I've completed routine maintenance when necessary (i.e. new tires, spark plugs, & brakes). Up to now this has been my BEST car for all the driving I that I do. This is saying a lot. I've had BMWs, Jaguar and Audi that cost me a fortune in frequent repairs.
Love/Hate Relationship!
I am the the 2nd owner of this vehicle and have always had it regularly serviced. I love this car... When it runs, it runs well, when its doesn't, it really leaves you stuck! Financially and literally on the side of the road. I have tow truck drives on speed-dial. No joke. It all started with the timing belt and went down hill from there, oil sludge blew the engine, a bad ABS modulator that disables the ABS braking system. 2, yes 2 alternators, computer systems, crank sensor, alarm system, and LED display to name a few. My dashboard is a constant display of warning lights and the costs of my repairs are well over $6200. Well over what the car is worth now. I love this car, but it has broken me.
Drive The Rest Then,,,,,,,
I have an extensive automotive background. Cert. tech, shop foreman, service advisor, with BMW, Roll's , Porsche, Mercedes, etc. I have owned several of the aforementioned vehicles. Ok, my first Saab. What a surprise! This automobile, averaged out, drives, handles, feels, comnpletely unique. Without getting too much into specifics, You don't get this with any other car! Exellent Luxury, Power, feel, handling, and oh yes harmon Kardon Sound, like never heard in a BMW. Ok,, Engine let's you know when it's accelerating. aka growl if you will. If Jag, they would call it the Purrr
SAAB story
I use the car in my business, and it is mostly highway. This car does nothing bad, and has been very reliable. The biggest problem with any SAAB is repair costs. Since I do most of my own, I can save on those. The previous poster who said the timing belt on his 9/5 was a problem should go get his money back. The 2.3t engine uses a chain, not a belt. They last nearly forever.
Sponsored cars related to the 9-5
Related Used 2000 Saab 9-5 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Lexus NX 300h 2017
- Used Cadillac Escalade 2016
- Used Ford F-150 2007
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2011
- Used Ford Taurus
- Used Volkswagen Tiguan 2015
- Used Audi A6 2018
- Used Cadillac XT5 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2009
- Used Lexus LX 570 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Cayenne
- 2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
- 2021 Ford Fusion News
- 2019 Audi A6
- 2019 GMC Canyon
- 2020 Ford F-450 Super Duty
- 2020 CLS-Class
- Porsche 911 2019
- 2020 Acura RLX
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons