Used 1999 Saab 9-5 Features & Specs

More about the 1999 9-5
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6Inline 4
Combined MPG191922
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/24 mpg16/24 mpg19/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)316.8/475.2 mi.316.8/475.2 mi.376.2/554.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.8 gal.19.8 gal.19.8 gal.
Combined MPG191922
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque229 lb-ft @ 2100 rpm229 lb-ft @ 2100 rpm207 lb-ft @ 1800 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l3.0 l2.3 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 5000 rpm200 hp @ 5000 rpm170 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.35.4 ft.35.4 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandardStandardStandard
Front Seats
Front head room38.7 in.38.7 in.38.7 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.42.4 in.42.4 in.
Front shoulder room56.9 in.56.9 in.56.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.37.6 in.37.6 in.
Rear leg room36.6 in.36.6 in.36.6 in.
Rear shoulder room56.5 in.56.5 in.56.5 in.
Measurements
Length189.2 in.189.2 in.189.2 in.
Curb weight3410 lbs.3410 lbs.3280 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.9 cu.ft.15.9 cu.ft.15.9 cu.ft.
Height57.0 in.57.0 in.57.0 in.
Wheel base106.4 in.106.4 in.106.4 in.
Width70.5 in.70.5 in.70.5 in.
Colors
  • Cayenne Red Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Green Silver Metallic
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Imola Red
  • Cosmic Blue Metallic
  • Cirrus White
  • Frost Gray Metallic
  • Scarabe Green Metallic
  • Warm Gray
  • Medium Beige
