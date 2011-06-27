  1. Home
  2. Rolls-Royce
  3. Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe
  4. Used 2014 Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2014 Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe Features & Specs

More about the 2014 Phantom Drophead Coupe
Overview
Starting MSRP
$474,600
See Phantom Drophead Coupe Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV12
Combined MPG14
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$474,600
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$474,600
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)232.1/400.9 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$474,600
Torque531 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size6.7 l
Horsepower453 hp @ 5350 rpm
Turning circle43.0 ft.
Valves48
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV12
Safety
Starting MSRP
$474,600
2 rear headrestsyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$474,600
Brushed Steel Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$474,600
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
video monitoryes
Lexicon premium brand speakersyes
Lexicon premium brand stereo systemyes
15 total speakersyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
DVD playeryes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$474,600
remote trunk releaseyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on dashyes
front reading lightsyes
leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Rear floor matsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front and rear with wide-angle, side view, and simulated aerial camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$474,600
Power mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$474,600
Lambswool Floormatsyes
RR Monogram To All Headrestsyes
Contrast Stitchingyes
Bespoke Interior Chargeyes
Humidor In Gloveboxyes
Veneered Front Cupholder Lidyes
Veneered Steering Wheel Spokesyes
Commissioned Veneeryes
Stainless Steel Pinstripesyes
Pen Set In Gloveboxyes
Mother Of Pearl Inlaysyes
Seat Pipingyes
White Instrument Dialsyes
Commissioned Collection Leather Chargeyes
Contrast RR Monogram To All Headrestsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$474,600
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$474,600
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room40.9 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room40.4 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.7 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$474,600
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear leg room36.9 in.
Rear shoulder room51.1 in.
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$474,600
Teak Deckingyes
Coachlineyes
Silver Bezel White Clock Faceyes
Brushed Steel And Teak Deck Packageyes
Illuminated Spirit Of Ecstasyyes
Chromed Alloy Wheelsyes
Fully Polished Alloy Wheelsyes
Part Polished Alloy Wheelsyes
Gold Plated Spirit Of Ecstasyyes
Dark Laquered Alloy Wheelsyes
Colored Steering Wheelyes
Color Coded Wheel Centersyes
Alloy Wheelsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$474,600
Front track66.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity11.1 cu.ft.
Length220.9 in.
Curb weight5995 lbs.
Gross weight6725 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.1 cu.ft.
Height61.7 in.
EPA interior volume97.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base130.7 in.
Width78.2 in.
Rear track66.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$474,600
Exterior Colors
  • Light Red (Commissioned Collection)
  • Arizona Sun (Commissioned Collection)
  • Antique Gold (Commissioned Collection)
  • Red Velvet (Commissioned Collection)
  • Bronze (Commissioned Collection)
  • Smoky Quartz (Commissioned Collection)
  • Orange Metallic (Commissioned Collection)
  • Semaphore Yellow (Commissioned Collection)
  • Blue Granite (Commissioned Collection)
  • Blue Velvet
  • Midnight Sapphire (Commissioned Collection)
  • Pearl Blue (Commissioned Collection)
  • Powder Blue (Commissioned Collection)
  • Blue Ice (Commissioned Collection)
  • Admiral Blue (Commissioned Collection)
  • Peacock Blue (Commissioned Collection)
  • Adriatic Blue (Commissioned Collection)
  • Azurite Blue (Commissioned Collection)
  • Aurum (Commissioned Collection)
  • Silverlake (Commissioned Collection)
  • Royal Blue (Commissioned Collection)
  • Desert Dune (Commissioned Collection)
  • Brooklands Green (Commissioned Collection)
  • Inca Gold (Commissioned Collection)
  • Sunrise (Commissioned Collection)
  • Fame Green (Commissioned Collection)
  • Sea Green (Commissioned Collection)
  • Highlands Green (Commissioned Collection)
  • Turchese (Commissioned Collection)
  • Aquilla Metallic (Commissioned Collection)
  • Mazarine Blue (Commissioned Collection)
  • New Bespoke Paint
  • New Sable
  • Ensign Red
  • Madeira Red
  • Rose Quartz (Commissioned Collection)
  • Dark Indigo (Commissioned Collection)
  • Arabian Blue (Commissioned Collection)
  • Estoril Blue (Commissioned Collection)
  • Diamond Black
  • Midnight Blue
  • Woodland Green
  • Purple Silk Metallic (Commissioned Collection)
  • Velvet Orchid (Commissioned Collection)
  • Twilight Purple (Commissioned Collection)
  • Iridium (Commissioned Collection)
  • Jubilee Silver
  • Metropolitan Blue
  • English White
  • Darkest Tungsten
  • Cornish White
  • Arctic White
  • Two Tone Paint
  • Silver
  • Anthracite
  • Carrara White (Commissioned Collection)
  • Black (Commission Collection)
  • Silver Sand (Commissioned Collection)
  • Palladium (Commissioned Collection)
  • Parian Marble (Commissioned Collection)
  • Platinum (Commissioned Collection)
  • Burnt Oak (Commissioned Collection)
  • Deep Carnelian (Commissioned Collection)
  • Obsidian (Commissioned Collection)
  • Moonstone Pearl (Commissioned Collection)
  • Black Green (Commissioned Collection)
  • Silverstone (Commissioned Collection)
  • Flagstone (Commissioned Collection)
  • Tungsten (Commissioned Collection)
  • Titanium (Commissioned Collection)
  • Neptune Silver (Commissioned Collection)
  • Sterling Grey (Commissioned Collection)
  • Black Ember (Commissioned Collection)
  • Black Kirsch (Commissioned Collection)
  • Melanite (Commissioned Collection)
  • Berwick Bronze (Commissioned Collection)
  • Porcelain (Commissioned Collection)
  • Gunmetal (Commissioned Collection)
  • Autumn Mystery Black (Commissioned Collection)
  • Claret (Commissioned Collection)
  • Wildberry (Commissioned Collection)
  • Deep Garnet (Commissioned Collection)
  • Infinity Black (Commissioned Collection)
  • Cassiopeia Silver (Commissioned Collection)
  • Silver Haze (Commissioned Collection)
Interior Colors
  • Navy Blue and Seashell (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Consort Red and Creme Light (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Consort Red and Seashell (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Dark Spice and Smoke Grey (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Black and Seashell (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Black and Moccasin (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Moccasin and Black (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Consort Red and Black (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Creme Light and Black (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Pine Green and Black (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Moccasin and Dark Spice (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Pine Green and Creme Light (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Pine Green and Seashell (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Creme Light and Consort Red (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Black and Consort Red (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Smoke Grey and Black (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Dark Spice and Creme Light (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Seashell and Navy Blue (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Navy Blue and Moccasin (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Navy Blue and Creme Light (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Smoke Grey and Navy Blue (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Consort Red and Seashell (Contrast), premium leather
  • Smoke Grey and Consort Red (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Navy Blue and Seashell (Contrast), premium leather
  • Dark Spice and Seashell (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Blue Grey and Seashell (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Signal Red and Black (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Signal Red and Seashell (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Fawn Brown and Seashell (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Signal Red and Creme Light (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Fawn Brown and Black (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Fawn Brown and Pine Green (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Seashell and Dark Spice (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Moccasin and Creme Light (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Creme Light and Navy Blue (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Blue Grey and Navy Blue (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Seashell and Black (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Signal Red, premium leather
  • Consort Red, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Navy Blue, premium leather
  • Fawn Brown, premium leather
  • Smoke Grey, premium leather
  • Seashell and Navy Blue (Contrast), premium leather
  • Dark Spice and Creme Light (Contrast), premium leather
  • Moccasin, premium leather
  • Creme Light, premium leather
  • Pine Green, premium leather
  • Blue Grey, premium leather
  • Dark Spice, premium leather
  • Seashell, premium leather
  • Navy Blue and Creme Light (Contrast), premium leather
  • Navy Blue and Moccasin (Contrast), premium leather
  • Moccasin and Dark Spice (Contrast), premium leather
  • Consort Red and Black (Contrast), premium leather
  • Moccasin and Black (Contrast), premium leather
  • Black and Moccasin (Contrast), premium leather
  • Black and Seashell (Contrast), premium leather
  • Black and Consort Red (Contrast), premium leather
  • Creme Light and Consort Red (Contrast), premium leather
  • Pine Green and Seashell (Contrast), premium leather
  • Pine Green and Creme Light (Contrast), premium leather
  • Creme Light and Black (Contrast), premium leather
  • Seashell and Black (Contrast), premium leather
  • Seashell and Dark Spice (Contrast), premium leather
  • Signal Red and Creme Light (Contrast), premium leather
  • Signal Red and Black (Contrast), premium leather
  • Signal Red and Seashell (Contrast), premium leather
  • Blue Grey and Navy Blue (Contrast), premium leather
  • Blue Grey and Seashell (Contrast), premium leather
  • Pine Green and Black (Contrast), premium leather
  • Moccasin and Creme Light (Contrast), premium leather
  • Creme Light and Navy Blue (Contrast), premium leather
  • Fawn Brown and Black (Contrast), premium leather
  • Fawn Brown and Pine Green (Contrast), premium leather
  • Fawn Brown and Seashell (Contrast), premium leather
  • Blue Grey and Black (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Blue Grey and Black (Contrast), premium leather
  • Dark Spice and Smoke Grey (Contrast), premium leather
  • Dark Spice and Seashell (Contrast), premium leather
  • Smoke Grey and Black (Contrast), premium leather
  • Smoke Grey and Navy Blue (Contrast), premium leather
  • Smoke Grey and Consort Red (Contrast), premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$474,600
Run flat tiresyes
21 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
285/45R21 109W tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$474,600
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$474,600
Free Maintenance4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Basic4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Phantom Drophead Coupe Inventory

Related Used 2014 Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles

Hot new vehicles