Used 2016 Ram 3500 Consumer Reviews

Just above a lemon Trail Boss , 02/06/2018 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) 6 of 7 people found this review helpful We haul our horses around a lot for camping and shows so our standards and needs for a truck are very specific. No point raging on this truck to much as I could write a book on all the issues we have had, but wow, what a disappointment. Not everything is bad, but what is, is a big deal when your hauling live animals. Dodge really missed the mark on this truck! Very uncomfortable seating, rough ride when not hauling the trailer, several issues from the brakes, to the engine. Think we will go back to a chevy... Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

They are well designed Craig S , 12/19/2018 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Bullet proof Cummins and smooth tranny coupled with great braking and precise steering are the things that brought me back to Ram. Only con is that with a sub under back seat takes away from lots of storage space. For a crew cab lack of storage in cab is disappointing but worth working around. Another negative and it can be real annoying, when pulling our 5th wheel from a stop and with aggressive throttle their is a loud reverberation through the driveline originating from what I have found out from others to be rear leaf spring issue. By feathering the throttle on start with a load the noise is pretty much null, but it's still a nuisance to know that engineering should have eliminated this defect prior to production. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Worse truck ever! Hayden , 12/21/2019 SLT 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) 1 of 1 people found this review helpful The mega cab still doesn't have enough room, you could go over a pebble and this truck with jump because it's a {non-permissible content removed]. Constantly throwing codes. SAVE YOUR MONEY DO NOT BUY THIS TRUCK!! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

2016 3500 Ram Longhorn Jeff Woldt , 04/10/2016 Longhorn 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) 3 of 33 people found this review helpful Buy it! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value