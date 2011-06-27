Used 2016 Ram 3500 Mega Cab Consumer Reviews

Hayden , 12/21/2019 SLT 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)

The mega cab still doesn't have enough room, you could go over a pebble and this truck with jump because it's a {non-permissible content removed]. Constantly throwing codes. SAVE YOUR MONEY DO NOT BUY THIS TRUCK!!