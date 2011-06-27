  1. Home
Used 2016 Ram 3500 Mega Cab Consumer Reviews

2 reviews
Worse truck ever!

Hayden, 12/21/2019
SLT 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

The mega cab still doesn't have enough room, you could go over a pebble and this truck with jump because it's a {non-permissible content removed]. Constantly throwing codes. SAVE YOUR MONEY DO NOT BUY THIS TRUCK!!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
2016 3500 Ram Longhorn

Jeff Woldt, 04/10/2016
Longhorn 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
3 of 33 people found this review helpful

Buy it!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
