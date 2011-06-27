Estimated values
2009 Cadillac STS 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,146
|$4,834
|$5,252
|Clean
|$3,771
|$4,398
|$4,776
|Average
|$3,020
|$3,525
|$3,822
|Rough
|$2,269
|$2,652
|$2,869
Estimated values
2009 Cadillac STS 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,988
|$4,655
|$5,060
|Clean
|$3,627
|$4,235
|$4,600
|Average
|$2,905
|$3,394
|$3,682
|Rough
|$2,183
|$2,554
|$2,764