Used 2018 Ram 2500 Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 2018 2500
4.9
8 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

True believer

William, 12/11/2018
Laramie 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.4L 8cyl 6A)
Watch for the factory tires if they have been sitting ,they might be out of round or flat spotted . HD to change mine because of this reason but dealership was outstanding with it once we found they were flat spotted and out of balance.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
RAM convert

Dentist775, 04/04/2019
Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 6A)
I used to be a Toyota truck junkie. I was in the market for a new Tundra and decided I should do my due diligence and drive a Ford, Chevy and a RAM. I was only impressed with the RAM 1500. The dealer then suggested I test drive the Cummings 2500. I was blown away with the build quality and the power of this engine. I had always thought that Dodge made the worst trucks. I was wrong. I went back to Ford and drove the F-250 diesel and felt the interior was made of cheap materials for the price, but the ride was nice. The same went for the Chevy 2500 I drove. The power in the engine was great, but the cab felt small and had too many buttons on the dash. The cost for both of these vehicles similarly built (i.e., leather, heated seats, back up camera, etc) was outrageous. I bought the Ram 2500 with the Laramie package, off road package, etc. and it was about $15-20K less than either of the other trucks. I'm getting 19-21 MPG after about 5000 miles on the truck. I know people are very passionate about their truck brands, but do yourself a favor before you buy your next truck and check out a RAM diesel pickup. You will have a tough time justifying the cost and quality of a Ford or Chevy after you test drive this truck.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
The Cummins Makes the Ram

JRG, 08/07/2018
SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
There are only a few choices in HD trucks and none of them are bad. What the Ram brings to the table is a good platform with a fantastic engine and presented in a good value. Even the SLT has plenty of goodies. This is a work truck and a very capable, comfortable, reliable one. I know there are brand aficionados out there and that's all good. I'd argue that the Ram is the best value in the HD truck segment, especially with the Cummins engine.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Absolutely love my Cummins

Oilfield trucker, 04/20/2019
Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
I did a lot of research before I bought my 2018 ram 2500 with the Cummins and g56 6 speed manual. I'm not a ram fanboy so I looked at all the brands before I went with the ram. The reliability of the Cummins engine is really what sold me on it. I got the tradesman with the chrome package and it ended up being a lot cheaper than most half ton trucks! The diesels hold their value a lot better than gasoline engines and they just simply run longer. I haven't regretted getting the ram once. The towing power it has is just ridiculous compared to a gasoline engine. UPDATE: 1 year later.... still just as happy with it as I was when it was new. My ONLY complaint is the location of the oil filter, you can't get it out without dumping half the oil out of it. It's not hard to get to through the passenger side fender well but you've just got to tilt the filter to one side. I guess it's only a problem if you do your own oil changes

Big Truck

Jim Thompson, 11/17/2018
Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
Rides like a truck, not a car. Bunch of power 💪,14 mpg. Really like the tall feel. Favorite truck 🚚 I've owned. Put bigger tires on it, 12 may on good day. Went to Montana hunting, lots of snow ❄ and mud. Did very well!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
