Used 2012 Ram 2500 Mega Cab Consumer Reviews

Worst Decision I've Ever Made.

rlemmens, 09/07/2014
18 of 22 people found this review helpful

First of all, when I bought this truck brand new in 2012, I loved it. For 93,000 I drove it around and honestly didn't think there was a better truck on the road. I bought the top of the line Laramie Longhorn Megacab 4x4 with the diesel. The engine worked great, and pulled anything. There was an issue here and there, but when you put so many luxury features in a truck, little things are going to break. However, when my drivetrain broke, Chrysler refused to cover it under the warranty, even with the service records. The damage caused was so severe (more than $30k) that my insurance had to total the vehicle. Dealing with the warranty claims department took months, and they were useless.

Big Red

Nate, 01/30/2017
Laramie 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
6 of 7 people found this review helpful

I have the 6.7 Cummins Diesel. Love the truck. The U Connect is ahead of its time for being a 2011. Horrible MPG with the PDF and EGR system but it's almost completely worth it just for the power and reliability. Need to improve the wheel well design which is a magnet for rust..... same with the frame. For the price of these trucks I think Ram could afford a rust proof frame.

Safety
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
So nice So far

Hawkfighter, 01/26/2020
Laramie Longhorn Limited Edition 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

We bought it used with 156,000 miles on it. Fully loaded Longhorn Laramie edition. Other than the backup camera not working, it is very nice so far. The previous owner took good care of it. So we will update once we use it more this year. We have the Cummins diesel pretty quiet for a diesel.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
