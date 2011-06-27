Used 2012 Ram 2500 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
$35,875
$35,875
$39,735
$39,735
$45,210
$45,210
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission6-speed automatic6-speed automatic6-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Total Seating666
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
$35,875
$35,875
$39,735
$39,735
$45,210
$45,210
on demand 4WDyesnono
automatic locking hubsyesyesyes
Drive typeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
manual hi-lo gear selectionyesnono
Transmission6-speed automatic6-speed automatic6-speed automatic
electronic hi-lo gear selectionnoyesyes
part time 4WDnoyesyes
Fuel & MPG
$35,875
$35,875
$39,735
$39,735
$45,210
$45,210
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.0/0 mi.0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.0 gal.34.0 gal.34.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
$35,875
$35,875
$39,735
$39,735
$45,210
$45,210
Torque400 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm400 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm400 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l5.7 l5.7 l
Horsepower383 hp @ 5600 rpm383 hp @ 5600 rpm383 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle43.9 ft.43.9 ft.43.9 ft.
Valves161616
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
$35,875
$35,875
$39,735
$39,735
$45,210
$45,210
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
Front center lap beltyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsnoyesyes
auto delay off headlampsnoyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsnonoyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsnonoyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemnonoyes
front fog/driving lightsnonoyes
Packages
$35,875
$35,875
$39,735
$39,735
$45,210
$45,210
Power Wagon Quick Order Package 26Byesnono
ST Quick Order Package 2EAyesnono
Heavy Duty Snow Plow Prep Groupyesyesyes
ST Quick Order Package 26Ayesnono
ST Quick Order Package 2FAyesnono
SLT Quick Order Package 2EGnoyesno
Lone Star Quick Order Package 2EYnoyesno
Lone Star Quick Order Package 2FYnoyesno
Outdoorsman Quick Order Package 26Tnoyesno
Big Horn Quick Order Package 2FZnoyesno
Big Horn Quick Order Package 2EZnoyesno
SLT Quick Order Package 26Gnoyesno
Lone Star Quick Order Package 26Ynoyesno
Outdoorsman Quick Order Package 2FTnoyesno
Outdoorsman Quick Order Package 2ETnoyesno
Big Horn Quick Order Package 26Znoyesno
SLT Quick Order Package 2FGnoyesno
Power Wagon Quick Order Package 26Jnonoyes
Laramie Quick Order Package 2EHnonoyes
Laramie Quick Order Package 26Hnonoyes
Laramie Quick Order Package 2FHnonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
$35,875
$35,875
$39,735
$39,735
$45,210
$45,210
mast antennayesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
auxiliary audio inputyesyesno
6 total speakersyesyesno
12 Months of provided satellite radio servicenoyesyes
satellite radio satellite radionoyesno
506 watts stereo outputnonoyes
Alpine premium brand speakersnonoyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radiononoyes
video monitornonoyes
1 subwoofer(s)nonoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlnonoyes
DVD playernonoyes
10 total speakersnonoyes
USB connectionnonoyes
Comfort & Convenience
$35,875
$35,875
$39,735
$39,735
$45,210
$45,210
Air conditioningyesyesno
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cargo area lightyesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
retained accessory poweryesyesyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesno
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyesyes
power steeringyesyesyes
cruise controlnoyesyes
front reading lightsnoyesyes
Passenger vanity mirrornoyesno
Rear floor matsnoyesyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelnonoyes
leather steering wheelnonoyes
Climate controlnonoyes
turn signal in mirrorsnonoyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsnonoyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirrornonoyes
rear view cameranonoyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)nonoyes
heated steering wheelnonoyes
simulated wood trim on dashnonoyes
Power Feature
$35,875
$35,875
$39,735
$39,735
$45,210
$45,210
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
2 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
power door locksyesnono
remote keyless power door locksnoyesyes
Interior Options
$35,875
$35,875
$39,735
$39,735
$45,210
$45,210
ST Popular Equipment Groupyesnono
Smoker's Groupyesyesyes
UConnect Voice Command w/Bluetoothyesyesno
Cold Weather Groupyesyesyes
Delete Carpetyesnono
Front & Rear Rubber Floor Matsyesyesno
Rear Seat Video Systemnoyesyes
Power Adjustable Pedalsnoyesno
UConnect 430 CD/DVD/MP3/HDDnoyesyes
Luxury Groupnoyesno
Black Vinyl Floor Coveringnoyesno
Premium Cloth Bucket Seatsnoyesno
Cloth 40/20/40 Premium Bench Seatnoyesno
UConnect 430N CD/DVD/MP3/HDD/NAVnoyesyes
Technology Groupnoyesno
Leather Trimmed Bucket Seatsnonoyes
Power Adjustable Pedals w/Memorynonoyes
Instrumentation
$35,875
$35,875
$39,735
$39,735
$45,210
$45,210
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
compassnoyesyes
external temperature displaynoyesyes
trip computernoyesyes
Front Seats
$35,875
$35,875
$39,735
$39,735
$45,210
$45,210
Front head room41.0 in.41.0 in.41.0 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesyesno
Front shoulder room66.0 in.66.0 in.66.0 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyesyesyes
Front leg room41.0 in.41.0 in.41.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyesno
Front hip room63.2 in.63.2 in.63.2 in.
vinylyesnono
clothnoyesno
height adjustable passenger seatnonoyes
multi-level heating driver seatnonoyes
leathernonoyes
height adjustable driver seatnonoyes
multi-level heating passenger seatnonoyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnonoyes
8 -way power driver seatnonoyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnonoyes
6 -way power passenger seatnonoyes
Rear Seats
$35,875
$35,875
$39,735
$39,735
$45,210
$45,210
Rear head room39.9 in.39.9 in.39.9 in.
Rear hip Room63.2 in.63.2 in.63.2 in.
Rear leg room40.3 in.40.3 in.40.3 in.
Rear shoulder room65.7 in.65.7 in.65.7 in.
Folding rear seatbackyesnono
Split-folding rear seatbacknoyesyes
folding with storage center armrestnonoyes
Exterior Options
$35,875
$35,875
$39,735
$39,735
$45,210
$45,210
Clearance Lampsyesyesyes
Protection Groupyesyesyes
Trailer Brake Controlyesnono
Pickup Box Deleteyesyesno
Spray In Bedlineryesyesyes
Folding Trailer Towing Power Mirrorsyesyesno
Powerwagon Badging Deleteyesnono
Rambox Cargo Management Systemyesyesyes
MOPAR Chrome Tubular Side Stepsyesyesyes
LT245/70R17E BSW On/Off Road Tiresyesnono
Full Size Spare Tireyesyesno
Chrome Appearance Groupyesnono
MOPAR Chrome Side Step & Bed Railyesyesyes
17" x 8.0" Polished Forged Aluminum Wheelsnoyesno
Monotone Outdoorsmannoyesno
Power Sunroofnoyesyes
Rear Window Defrosternoyesyes
Power Chrome Trailer Tow Mirrorsnonoyes
Measurements
$35,875
$35,875
$39,735
$39,735
$45,210
$45,210
Front track68.3 in.68.3 in.68.3 in.
Curb weight6282 lbs.6309 lbs.6366 lbs.
Gross weight9600 lbs.9600 lbs.9600 lbs.
Angle of approach21.8 degrees21.8 degrees21.8 degrees
Maximum payload2520 lbs.2490 lbs.2430 lbs.
Angle of departure27.0 degrees27.0 degrees27.0 degrees
Length237.4 in.237.4 in.237.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity14650 lbs.14650 lbs.14550 lbs.
Ground clearance7.1 in.7.1 in.7.1 in.
Height77.7 in.77.7 in.77.7 in.
Wheel base148.9 in.148.9 in.148.9 in.
Width79.1 in.79.1 in.79.1 in.
Rear track68.2 in.68.2 in.68.2 in.
Colors
$35,875
$35,875
$39,735
$39,735
$45,210
$45,210
Exterior Colors
  • Detonator Yellow Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Case Construction Yellow (Late Availability)
  • Yellow
  • Sagebrush Pearlcoat
  • Omaha Orange
  • New Holland Blue (Late Availability)
  • Dark Brown
  • Robin Egg Blue (Late Availability)
  • Bright Red
  • D T Green (Late Availability)
  • Hills Green
  • Case IH Red (Late Availability)
  • Sunbelt Yellow (Late Availability)
  • National Fire Safety Lime Yellow
  • Light Cream
  • Midnight Blue Pearlcoat
  • Tequila Sunrise Pearlcoat
  • School Bus Yellow
  • Timberline Green Pearlcoat
  • Light Green
  • Mineral Gray Metallic Clearcoat
  • Saddle Brown Pearlcoat
  • True Blue Pearlcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Case Power Tan
  • Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Detonator Yellow Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Case Construction Yellow (Late Availability)
  • Sagebrush Pearlcoat
  • New Holland Blue (Late Availability)
  • Robin Egg Blue (Late Availability)
  • D T Green (Late Availability)
  • Sunbelt Yellow (Late Availability)
  • Yellow
  • Omaha Orange
  • Dark Brown
  • Bright Red
  • Hills Green
  • Case IH Red (Late Availability)
  • Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearlcoat/Mineral Gray Metallic Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat/Mineral Gray Metallic Clearcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat/Mineral Gray Metallic Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat/Mineral Gray Metallic Clearcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat/Mineral Gray Metallic Clearcoat
  • National Fire Safety Lime Yellow
  • Light Cream
  • Midnight Blue Pearlcoat
  • School Bus Yellow
  • Timberline Green Pearlcoat
  • Light Green
  • Mineral Gray Metallic Clearcoat
  • Saddle Brown Pearlcoat
  • True Blue Pearlcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Case Power Tan
  • Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • True Blue Pearlcoat/Mineral Gray Metallic Clearcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Sagebrush Pearlcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Deep Molten Red Pearlcoat
  • Deep Molten Red Pearlcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Sagebrush Pearlcoat
  • Mineral Gray Metallic Clearcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearlcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Tequila Sunrise Pearlcoat
  • Mineral Gray Metallic Clearcoat
  • Saddle Brown Pearlcoat
  • True Blue Pearlcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • True Blue Pearlcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Slate/Medium Graystone, cloth
  • Dark Slate/Medium Graystone, vinyl
  • Dark Slate/Medium Graystone, cloth
  • Dark Slate/Medium Graystone, premium cloth
  • Light Pebble Beige/Bark Brown, premium cloth
  • Light Pebble Beige/Bark Brown, cloth
  • Dark Slate, leather
  • Light Pebble Beige/Bark Brown, leather
Tires & Wheels
$35,875
$35,875
$39,735
$39,735
$45,210
$45,210
LT245/70R E tiresyesnono
partial wheel coversyesnoyes
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyesnono
All season tiresyesyesyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyesyesyes
steel wheelsyesyesno
underbody mounted spare tireyesyesyes
LT265/70R E tiresnoyesyes
chrome-clad wheel coversnoyesno
17 x 8.0 in. wheelsnoyesyes
polished alloy wheelsnonoyes
Suspension
$35,875
$35,875
$39,735
$39,735
$45,210
$45,210
solid live axle rear suspensionyesyesyes
solid live axle front suspensionyesyesno
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryesyesyes
multi-link front suspensionnonoyes
Warranty
$35,875
$35,875
$39,735
$39,735
$45,210
$45,210
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
