Used 2012 Ram 2500 Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

4.8
5 reviews
Frickin great truck

Nick Neighoff, 05/31/2017
SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
Has always been a great runner and has never let me down.

Wants you go diesel, you won’t go back!

Jaime Blott, 07/15/2018
SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
Make sure u get some kind of warranty when buying any used vehicle but this truck is exceptional. You won’t be disappointed. There is no replacement for the power and reliability of a Cummins!

10K miles 2500 4x4 Ram/Cummins DIESEL

dundonrl, 04/18/2013
I bought my Ram in Nov with 20 miles on it, and just rolled over 10K, so far it's been 100% reliable, and a fun vehicle to drive. I went from a 500+ hp Mustang Cobra to this truck, and while I do miss the accleration and handling, overall the truck definitely makes up for the Mustang.

Ram 2500 Diesel

Brian, 06/11/2016
SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
Best Truck made

Jason , 10/30/2019
SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
The 2012 Ram 2500 HD 4WD is in my opinion the best truck made. Mine has the 6.7L Cummins and automatic transmission. 2012 was the last year before the DEF system was added and 2011 and 2012 were the only years with no DEF and the 800Ft Lb of torque (up from 650 in 2010 and previous years). Truck has amazing power and acceleration, handles great, rides good for a heavy duty truck, tons of interior space for family, and does great on fuel (for a heavy duty truck). And nothing beats the sound of a Cummins!

