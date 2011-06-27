Used 2012 Ram 2500 Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

Frickin great truck Nick Neighoff , 05/31/2017 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) 6 of 7 people found this review helpful Has always been a great runner and has never let me down. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Wants you go diesel, you won’t go back! Jaime Blott , 07/15/2018 SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Make sure u get some kind of warranty when buying any used vehicle but this truck is exceptional. You won’t be disappointed. There is no replacement for the power and reliability of a Cummins! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

10K miles 2500 4x4 Ram/Cummins DIESEL dundonrl , 04/18/2013 6 of 9 people found this review helpful I bought my Ram in Nov with 20 miles on it, and just rolled over 10K, so far it's been 100% reliable, and a fun vehicle to drive. I went from a 500+ hp Mustang Cobra to this truck, and while I do miss the accleration and handling, overall the truck definitely makes up for the Mustang. Report Abuse

Ram 2500 Diesel Brian , 06/11/2016 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) 3 of 10 people found this review helpful Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse