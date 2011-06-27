2019 Ram 1500 Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

Disappointed long time Dodge/Ram owner. Steven , 09/14/2018 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) 312 of 326 people found this review helpful I have had several versions of the Dodge ram 1500 since it was redesigned in 2009. They have all performed very well with high-quality interiors and technology. I was very excited when I bought my 2019 Ram Laramie this past July. Within two weeks of ownership, the phone system stopped functioning properly and the audio quality sounded as though only one speaker was working. I have the Harman Kardon Soundsystem which is wonderful. But in order to get the phone sound quality back to all speakers, you have to turn off the surroundsound manually for each call. That was the fix that Chrysler has so far. The new heavy duty brakes are squeaking like crazy. The incredibly smooth ZF transmission has intermittent clunking when down shifting when coming to a stop. The air conditioning is not as cold as my previous Ram 1500. The final straw which prompted me to write this review, was when the truck stalled at a light yesterday. The truck is so quiet on the inside that I didn’t even know it stalled until all the alarms went off telling me to put the truck into park and restart it. When trying to contact Chrysler Corporation, I get an overseas call center with an agent but most likely has no idea what a truck is. The Chrysler dealership in Palm Springs, CA has been very helpful but they are baffled at the truck’s issues and their arms are tied waiting for Chrysler to get the bugs worked out. If I had known I was going to have all these troubles I would have kept my old truck. I believe Chrysler released this truck too early without properly testing all if it’s systems. I will open an official complaint with Chrysler and will start the Lemon Law procedure If it’s not repaired within the legal amount of time it takes Chrysler to repair it. It takes a long time but the law does work ( used it with a defective Ford product years ago). I will say, the truck is very quiet and very roomy. The interior is incredibly comfortable compared to my previous truck. The ride quality is the best. That said, the technical issues outweigh the comfort. I would recommend not buying one of these trucks until after the bugs are worked out. Maybe a 2021 model. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Official Lemon by law and RAM says too bad! Brian Tepesch , 07/29/2019 Limited 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) 148 of 154 people found this review helpful I had to take my brand new 2019 new style RAM 1500 into the shop 5 times within the first 2 months and 1500 miles due to the check engine light randomly coming on. They replaced many components including the entire engine. I was without the truck for over 30 days, so by law it is a lemon. I just want a replacement as this truck that has had a lot of work done to it is not, and never was, the truck I was sold. Best part, RAM says too bad, and for confidential reasons they will not replace it. Confidential... as in the loyalty of the company doesn't match the loyalty of this 3rd generation RAM owner who has owned numerous RAMs including this 3rd in a row new purchase??? Loyalty only lives on the consumer side these days, and RAM proved it with how they have responded to this situation. Reliability Value Report Abuse

2019 Ram Rear Bed Defect No more Rams , 07/03/2019 Big Horn/Lone Star 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) 56 of 58 people found this review helpful Beware the Ram and its rear bed assembly! My daughter's truck has a gap where two bed seems are supposed to join. She didn't notice it until several days post purchase. She informed the dealer and Fiat. Fiat will not replace the bed! The dealer would like to see it replaced but does not want to bare the cost. The dealer inventoried the lot and stated 40% of the Rams have the same defect! After several months of stalling and just wearing down my daughter, she agreed to basically a bubble gum and duct tape fix. She needed the truck returned to her for her business. An attorney was a thought but go expensive for what was going to be a much longer battle. This gap between the seams of the bed was wide enough to see the ground underneath! 40% are defects so beware! Bring back Chrysler to American ownership and know how please! Report Abuse

Nice truck but questionable reliability SY , 03/21/2019 Limited 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) 148 of 156 people found this review helpful I really liked the truck, took a test drive and had to have the truck. Lot’s of great technology, 12” infotainment screen, unbelievable comfort and the 4 corner air suspension gives it an extremely smooth ride. I’ve owned the truck just under a month and it has 568 miles. I was headed to work early one morning and the truck lost power. It coasted to a stop and once it stopped wouldn’t move again. Called Chrysler’s roadside assistance and had to wait over 3 hours for the tow truck to arrive. After sitting at the dealership for 3 days, I finally got a call letting me know the transmission failed. The dealer is unsure about when they will receive the transmission but said hopefully it won’t take more than a week or two to get the truck back. Really like the truck but I’m so disappointed about the transmission failure and am concerned I made a mistake with this truck purchase. Safety Technology Performance Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse