Used 2018 Ram 1500 Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

What a Truck! Jason Kleiger , 02/17/2018 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) 41 of 47 people found this review helpful I have the short bed Laramie CC with the 5.7 V8 4x4. There was not an exact match for purposes of the review on Edmunds. This truck has the softest and quietest ride. It is unbelievable. Chrysler really thought of everything when putting together this truck. This isn't even the Limited, but I have not had one of those "awww man, I wish it had the _____." Mine doesn't have rambox or the air suspension, but I can't imagine the suspension can be anymore smooth yet agile than it already is. As for the rambox, I'm sure it's a nice feature, but there is plenty of space to store things securely inside, even in those little boxes built into the floor. This truck is smart - it knows the temperature enough to decide whether to turn on the heated seats/steering wheel, or turn on the ventilated seats. It also knows whether to turn on the defroster and the heated mirrors. Apple car play is amazing. So much easier than using the older Uconnect systems. Even something so passive as the wheel to wheel steps are brilliantly engineered. They're at the perfect height to get in and out of the truck (without muddying up your pants). The design of the truck (although dated, and slated for a remodel for the MY 2019), is still gorgeous. I have the Delmonico Red, and the paint is amazing, and the truck still has that "tough" look. Call me gaudy, but I love all the chrome. The only knock on the truck is that sometimes the steering wheel controls have a spasm and won't work. It usually corrects itself after turning off the car and coming back to the car a few minutes later. If that's my only complaint, this truck is simply amazing. Like another reviewer said, gas mileage sucks, but I didn't buy this truck to get 30+ mpg. You're better off with the diesel or the v6 for that.

Best truck I've ever owned Tony Cash , 10/08/2018 Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) 20 of 23 people found this review helpful The ride is by far smoother than any other truck. I love the air suspension and how it lowers on its own when you hit 60 to help with gas mileage. I can lower it so my wife's Mom can get in more easily. The ride is something that I just can't get over. There really isn't anything that I don't like about this truck. Ford and Chevy make nice trucks, but they don't ride near as smooth as the Ram. You can also raise it up two levels to take it off road. I can't seeing ever buying any other truck but a Ram. Safety Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Not so Noob 1500 owner. Ken V , 03/30/2019 Express 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) 5 of 6 people found this review helpful Prior to this truck I had a 2005 Ram 1500 Quad Cab with the 4.7 L v8. Truck was nice but the 4.7L could not pull hard when you needed it to. I got the itch for a Charger and got the R/T with the Hemi. Great car, had it for 10 years with no issues. I got the itch again for a truck and got the Ram 1500 with Hemi and the 8 speed tranny. Man what a great riding truck and the Hemi pulls like a freight train in stock form. I can't imagine how it would pull if I tweaked the engine with a tuner , added exhaust and cold air intake.... I promised the wife I would leave it stock.. :) Anyway, the new suspension is leaps and bounds smoother than the old rear leaf spring suspensions of the older Rams and what Ford and Chevy are using today. I went with the Express package because I did not want all the electronics, which if there is a gremlin down the road can cost a pretty penny to fix, but I will say the Big Horn version is pretty nice. The sound system is excellent and the lighting is adequate. Crew cab is the way to go if you want enormous cabin space to keep full size adults in perfect comfort and the quiet cabin is a bonus. The cabin does allow you to hear the sweet music the Hemi produces when you lay into the throttle. Overall I absolutely love this truck and would recommend it to anyone. UPDATE: I have a little over 10,0000 miles on the RAM now and she runs like a dream. No issues at all, shifts smooth and runs with power. Only change I plan on making is to upgrade the shocks, the stock MOPAR shocks are a little soft for my taste and when I changed them on my last Ram, the ride was night and day. I still would recommend this truck to anyone. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Great truck. Blake , 07/06/2019 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I went from a 16 charger to a 2018 ram 1500 crew cab with a 5.7 hemi. I love this truck. its roomy, comfortable seats and simple controls. It has a lot of power and plenty of ground clearance. I work in rock quarries and needles to say this truck is perfect for said operations. The suspension is pretty phenomenal though. it absorbs shocks on both dirt roads and paved road pretty well. I average about 13 MPG with a medium foot. So be forewarned it uses a lot of fuel. very reliable and comfortable truck. i love it and am happy with it. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value